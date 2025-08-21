Relative Return Insider: Economic reform wish lists and barriers
In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver joins the show to dissect the ongoing government economic reform roundtable and reflect on the wish lists of industry stakeholders – and whether there is hope for meaningful reform.
Oliver believes the process is more of a good start than a definitive solution, however he breaks down some of the more prominent proposals for tax reform, including increasing the level of GST to lower the burden on personal income tax as a source of government revenue.
Tune in to hear:
- Whether changes to negative gearing or CGT discounts would help housing affordability.
- Why superannuation funds view regulatory hurdles and policy uncertainty as obstacles to local investment.
- If it’s likely the roundtable will lead to bold change from the Labor government.
