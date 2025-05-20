 
  Copia makes second wholesale distribution appointment
 

Copia makes second wholesale distribution appointment

20 May 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
Copia Investment Partners has appointed Mac Dinsmore as distribution manager, working with wholesale clients. 

Dinsmore joins independent investment manager Copia from Wellington Management, where he led the firm’s financial intermediary business for Australia and New Zealand. In total, he spent 14 years at Wellington across Australia, the US and London.

In this role, he built distribution partnerships across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, multistrategy hedge funds, and traditional strategies.

In the new role at Copia, he will now focus on bringing differentiated investment capabilities to the Australian wholesale market.

John Clothier, general manager of distribution at Copia, said: “Mac brings a complementary skill set that enhances our ability to engage with private wealth firms, family offices and institutional investors, seeking more sophisticated, differentiated solutions. His understanding of the private wealth and wholesale landscape makes him an outstanding addition to the team.”

Independent investment manager Copia distributes financial products through partnerships with OC Funds Management, Chester Asset Management, ECP Asset Management, Mutual Limited, Artisan Partners, TT International, and HSBC Asset Management. 

This is the second distribution appointment in recent weeks as last month, the firm appointed Adam Tweedale to its distribution team, working with advisers across Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania. Tweedale previously worked at Copia for almost four years before departing in September 2018 to join Lazard Asset Management as a senior business development manager (BDM). He also worked at Bennelong Funds Management and Vanguard.

He has now returned to Copia to service financial advisers in Victoria, alongside distribution manager for institutional and retail, Mani Papakonstantinos. He will also oversee relationships with advisers in Western Australia and Tasmania. 

Money Management previously covered fund managers are seeking to expand into the wealth management market and target wholesale clients as the number of superannuation mandates dry up in favour of internalisation. 

Jack Brown, director at Keegan Adams, said: “They’re saying, ‘Well, if we’ve lost an institutional mandate and we can’t regain that, we can see that there is less opportunity for us in the institutional market. We then need to start a wealth business, or focus on the wealth channel.’”

 

Copia
Copia Investment Partners
distribution

