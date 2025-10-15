 
Bravura appoints board leadership as Quinn departs

15 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
Bravura Solutions has appointed a new chair and deputy chair to take over from departing Matthew Quinn, while Shezad Okhai picks up another responsibility.

It was announced in August that Quinn would be departing from his leadership role following the annual general meeting (AGM), which was held on 15 October. He became chair in June 2023, taking over from Andrew Russell, who moved into the CEO role. 

Following the AGM, Bravura has looked internally to appoint its new chair and deputy chair. Independent non-executive director Russell Baskerville will become chair, and non-executive director Damien Leonard will be deputy chair. 

Baskerville has sat on the board since February 2023 and has a technology background, having founded IT solution provider Empired. Leonard joined the board in September 2023 and is an executive director at Canadian software firm Pinetree Capital, which is Bravura’s largest shareholder. 

Meanwhile, Okhai has been appointed as a member of the audit and risk management committee. 

Okhai is currently operating as interim CEO until incoming CEO Colin Greenhill joins the firm in January as well as his position as a non-executive director. He initially joined Bravura in August 2023 on a fixed term contract as chief commercial officer until June 2024, but this was subsequently extended until August 2024, with Okhai operating as a consultant. Since then, he has remained at the firm as an executive director since July 2024. 

He has taken a leave of absence from his role as chief investment officer at Pinetree Capital in Canada in order to focus on the Bravura position. 

Greenhill will commence on 1 January, taking over from Russell, but will be based in London rather than in Australia. Most recently, he was the CEO at SSP Worldwide, a software supplier for insurance companies and has 15 years’ experience in CEO roles.

Commenting on his appointment, Baskerville said: “On behalf of Bravura, I would like to thank Matthew for his dedicated service to Bravura. Matthew joined the Board in 2023 during a challenging time and leaves as the Company enters into an exciting new phase. We wish him all the best.”

