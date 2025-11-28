 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Advice Academy formally launched by FAAA
 

Advice Academy formally launched by FAAA

associations/professional-year/launch/

28 November 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

The Financial Advice Association Australia’s (FAAA) Advice Academy has formally launched, assisting Professional Year candidates and supervisors to meet their education requirements.

Flagged at its annual congress in Perth earlier this month, the academy will help build and support a pipeline of new advisers entering the financial advice profession, as part of its work to ease the supply-demand imbalance in advice.

It has been developed to assist Professional Year (PY) candidates and their supervisors, as well as employers and AFSL holders, through a comprehensive one-stop shop service which responds to the need for centralised, trusted support and information.

Related News:

Money Management has previously covered the challenges for both parties in the PY process with advice firms questioning whether it is worth their time and effort, especially with the risk the candidate may leave once they have completed the process.

Education provider Kaplan Professional has built structured training modules through the Art of Mentoring for both PY candidates and supervisors to help candidates meet their 100 hours of training, an online PY tracker tool to record PY hours, and access to FAAA webinars, networking events and careers support through FAAA Careers and Striver.

View all

The learning modules can be purchased by FAAA members who are in PY or by someone who is purchasing on behalf of an FAAA member undertaking their PY. Each individual module will attract 20 structured training hours for the PY candidate. The modules will be released throughout the remainder of 2025.

The website also lists the current approved degrees for financial advisers and the institutions that provide them, as well as information on the FAAA’s Career Centre and Striver Careers activities.

Sarah Abood, CEO of the FAAA, said: “Australia is preparing for the largest transfer of intergenerational wealth in history and financial advisers will play a critical role in supporting families to manage this.

“The Advice Academy website has valuable information for career changers and future advisers who want to explore what a career in financial planning could look like. It explains why becoming a financial adviser is rewarding on many levels, shares real stories from those who have made the transition, outlines what types of roles (and salaries) are available, as well as providing a simple and engaging five-step pathway for potential financial planners. This includes a timeline of how long each step is likely to take, helping future advisers plan ahead for the journey to becoming a licensed professional adviser.”

The Art of Mentoring matches PY candidates and PY supervisors with mentors for a small administrative fee. FAAA members are encouraged to become mentors who can provide guidance, support and real-world advice. As well as being able to give back to their profession, mentors can build their own connections and learn from their mentees. There are no fees charged to mentors.

The FAAA PY tracker tool is free to members and an easy way for PY candidates and their supervisors to log hours throughout their PY program.

The FAAA’s Advice Academy is currently supported by Gold sponsors: Xplan, WT Financial Group, Zurich Assure, HUB24, AMP, and Vanguard, and Silver Sponsor Australian Retirement Trust. Inaugural Advice Academy Gold sponsors will play a crucial role in the future development of Advice Academy. 

Read more about:
associations
professional year
launch

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
‘Not just a compliance tool’: How AI is transforming WT Financial

WT Financial managing director Keith Cullen has become the latest advice licensee to describe how artificial intelligence is transforming its business as well as plans for two further Hubcos.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Newcastle advice firm sees AFSL suspended over key person omission

ASIC has temporarily suspended the AFSL of a Newcastle-based advice firm after discovering it had unknowingly provided financial services for two years without a key person.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Advisers facing higher workload amid 1.6k education deadline exits

The exit of as many as 1,600 advisers as a result of the education requirements will fundamentally redefine adviser capacity, Padua Wealth Data says, and leave clients facing longer turnaround times and reduced access to advice.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Cost vs value: What is keeping Aussies locked out of advice?

Digital advice may be perceived as a cheaper and easier way to close the advice gap but Iress’ latest advice research reveals consumers are still deterred from accessing it by price and trust.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 3 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 2 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 3 weeks ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

3 weeks 5 days ago
RBA announces Melbourne Cup Day rate decision

The central bank has released its decision on the official cash rate following its November monetary policy meeting. ...

3 weeks 5 days ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

1 week 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
220.82 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.57 3 y p.a(%)
3
Quay Global Real Estate Fund (Unhedged) Active ETF Hedged
89.04 3 y p.a(%)
4
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.18 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo