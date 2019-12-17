ASIC wanted sanctions spelled out in adviser code

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) actively urged the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) to set out sanctions in the adviser code of ethics.
ASIC’s urgings have been revealed in ASIC’s submission to FASEA’s consultative process around the code made public this week as a result of questions asked during Senate Estimates.
The ASIC submission said that the regulator had noted “that the code does not set out any sanctions for breaches of the code while noting that “the Explanatory Memorandum to the Corporations Amendment (Professional Standards of Financial Advisers) Bill 2016 contemplates that the code may include sanctions”.
“We encourage FASEA to consider setting out sanctions, and the code breaches for which FASEA would expect different sanctions to apply, in the final version of the code,” the submission said.
“The selection and application of sanctions is an area in which consistency between different compliance schemes would be valuable,” it said.
“ASIC has identified a broad list of sanctions that monitoring bodies may wish to impose for code breaches in our Consultation Paper 300 Approval and oversight of compliance schemes for financial advisers,” the submission said.
ASIC then made it clear that it did not want to be agency responsible for the sanctions.
“… we do not think it is appropriate for ASIC to provide guidance on which sanctions should apply to particular breaches because we are not responsible for setting the ethical standards and this, in our view, would involve making a judgment about the seriousness of particular breaches of the code,” it said.
Comments
It seems no one is getting what they want from FASEA, not even ASIC. I wonder how long this circus will be allowed to continue before they either call it a day on this experiment or make FASEA get their house in order?
Why don't we keep the sanctions simple !
Any breach of these draconian FASEA code of conduct rules and the unrealistic view that relate to "Conflicts of Interests" ( receipt of all commissions) should result in every adviser so judged,..... be "hung, drawn & quartered".
Lets not forget some of the consequences as a result of these left wing bureaucrats with their interpretation and imposition of the FASEA code that has resulted in approximately 4,000 leaving the industry so far, and, reportedly some 16 suicides this year, just isn't enough for ASIC or the government.
Lets finish off as many as we can, seems to be the agenda.
Always nail the low hanging fruit !
And the FASEA circus continues. Show some integrity FASEA and sort out this mess you have created. If you can't stop trying to save face and ask the Government for an extension. The more you guys try and save face, the deeper you dig yourselves into the cave you have created through incompetence. You expect advisers to act with integrity, yet you guys cannot. Absolute clowns!
The Minister should sack the entire FASEA Board.
I love how these releases are just squeezed out before Christmas, hoping by the time people come back in January they won't remember. Bit like me sending all my FDS's on Christmas eve.
all I'm trying to do is help clients with simple advice on super, insurance and retirement.. how complicated do you want this industry to be? Perhaps we should shunt people off to the call centres where they can take can give advice under the disguise of GENERAL advice..it is just a joke
Whinge sook whinge. Grow up.
Fred, are you suggesting tbat advisers are a bunch of whingers? You clearly have not been following the debate over the past 18 months or so. Money Management's own survey indicated tbere was over 75% support for the professional standards refirms, however 97% disagreed with how FASEA had gone about implementing them, and also the perception of conflicts with certain Board members. I would suggest you are in the minority on this one.
Add new comment