ASIC postpones annual forum and dinner due to coronavirus

As coronavirus takes its toll everywhere, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Annual Forum and Annual Dinner have been postponed.

ASIC made the decision due to the uncertain availability of international and interstate speakers and delegates, and to further mitigate the evolving situation surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ASIC was working to reschedule the Annual Forum and the Annual Dinner, and would provide more information in coming weeks.

Guests who had registered for the event could either carry forward their registration or claim a full refund.

Carrying forward registration would require no action as ASIC would hold the payment and ticket, and honour it at the rescheduled event.

To cancel, guests must contact ASIC and their money would be refunded with the cancellation fee waived.