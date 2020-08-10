ASIC hires experts to help solve advice crisis

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has acknowledged the impact of the mass exodus of advisers from the industry revealed it has hired outside experts to help it decide how to make financial advice more accessible and affordable in the aftermath.
The regulator has told a Parliamentary Committee that it has engaged external consultants to undertake several pieces of research to help it understand key issues related to Access to Advice with the research focusing on:
- What financial decisions Australian consumers are required to make;
- What factors contribute to the cost of personal advice; and
- What types of information an adviser is required to gather and analyse when advising a consumer to switch from a financial product which the consumer holds to a new product.
In doing so, ASIC told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Financial Services and Economics that “there is evidence of a reduction in the supply of financial advice to Australian consumers”, noting that “as at 25 June 2020, there were approximately 22,200 current financial advisers on the Financial Advisers Register, which is 11% below the long-term average (of 24,930 advisers) prior to 1 January 2019, when much of the Professional Standard Reforms commenced”.
“More advisers may leave the industry as the Professional Standards Reforms are fully implemented. Further, a number of large financial institutions have withdrawn or are proposing to withdraw from the retail financial advice market altogether. Others have scaled-back their retail financial advice businesses,” the ASIC answer said.
“ASIC wants Australian consumers to have access affordable, quality personal financial advice that meets their needs. In light of this, ASIC is currently undertaking a project that is looking at unmet advice needs and how to address them,” the regulator said.
“Specifically, ASIC is examining what impediments industry is facing in providing affordable and scaled advice to consumers. ASIC research shows that consumers want access to scaled and affordable personal advice,” it said.
“ASIC also knows, because industry has repeatedly told us, that it struggles to provide scaled and affordable personal advice. ASIC is focusing on identifying what steps industry and/or ASIC can take to overcome these impediments.”
Comments
How about they ask a few advisers who's lives they have destroyed over the past 10+ years? Advisers have been smashed by this regulator for a decade, whist the FSC and its cronies have been given a green light...... ASIC are the single biggest issue in this whole mess and have proven time after time that they are more interested in securing more funding to build their empire than actually helping the public to access good advice, and Intra Fund Advice is the proof of this...it is conflicted in every way possible, but carved out of the regs??? Now they stating they are trying to fix advice?? Please....stop this whole train wreck and start again, 1 regulator for the Advice sector...who is NOT ASIC...and while we're are at it just 1 Association advocating for us would be great as well.
Spot on and before anyone get's too excited, look at the questions. They have been carefully crafted, with a pre-determined outcome in mind. It's quite obvious. They are looking to expand the conflicted, sales/customer retention operations of industry funds (AKA intrafund advice) into one-off pieces of advice in other areas, including product switching.
That looks to ASICs intention.
definitely they are trying to blame us again.
You are exactly right.
this is the genesis and will give birth to more new forms. either at the beginning, during, end, or post advice period, I'm thinking post post advice form. PPAF.
I think that's logical and how ASIC would be thinking as we don't have (yet) a PPA form.
have you completed the PPAF? it comes after the fds, service agreement, opt-in, am thinking it will be an annual thing to tie it back into the informed consent (you know fasea thing)
yeah, the expert will agree. I am a bit of an expert too so I can see this happening.
what do others think, PPAF is catchy isn't it. yeah, I thought so too.
call me cynical. but I am on the same page as you, I am thinking :
a. how is this thing going to make my life more difficult
b. how are they going to concoct something even more fictitious than report 413 to jam me
c. how much is this going to cost me in :
i. time
ii. money
iii. loss of time and money and opportunity cost
d. finally, how are they going to jam me? because they sure as hell aren't going to make it easier for me
Wow the light may have finally turned on at ASIC. After 20 years of ever increasing BS Red Tape REGS causing Adviser STRANGULATION it seems ASIC “might” start to listen to real world Advisers.
The fact that ASIC has to ask the Advisers the bleeding obvious however also clearly shows they have NFI of what they have done or are doing.
A very sad and confused Canberra bubble regulator that we have :- (
you are joking right. there will be more new forms that will come out of this "experts" opinion.
I hope they actually speak to real, practising advisers and don't just hire expensive consultants.
They could do this research for nothing by asking advisers, and reduce their fees?
no, it's a lot more fun in the land of make-belief, and fiction. a lot of these bureaucrats couldn't screw on a light bulb if they got paid for it.
they are good at wasting time and money, especially if the time and money belong to others and not their own.
It is good they have acknowledge what advisers have been telling ASIC and government for years. However the words just make you see red, consultants and advising a consumer to switch from a financial product. No wonder the financial advice is being held hostage to lawyers and regulators, they are unable to understand financial advice. The Law is broken, stop trying to add band aids.
number 1 impediment to affordable financial advice and financial advice becoming a profession: ASIC you got infiltrated by members of an activist group and certain individual financial planners and you let them poison you.
shouldn't a competent regulator already know this or had engaged with the adviser community for feedback prior to this becoming a massive issue.
too late now.
What a joke! ASIC and the Government have destroyed the financial services industry and now they want our help to work out how to fix it! Simple, Bugger Off and leave us alone and stop meddling with something you know nothing about! You are reaping what you sow. Good luck with it as i am out. 20+ years in the industry and it is all gone to shit because your guys destroyed it and wont take any responsibility for doing so. You deserve what you get!
Back to the Future! Back to the same blood-sucking Top 6 accounting forms who ASIC engaged at incredible cost to give us Report 413.
Once again our ASIC adviser fees put to good use. I hear the "consultant" mob who gave us false info in Report 413 are still "looking-back"at the remaining advisers from the institutionally owned dealership where it all started, 6 years later. What a rort!!
Talk to advisers you idiots. We are the only real point of connection with real consumers, not the faux surveys conducted by the lawyers who staff consumer groups. And who also staff ASIC for that matter.
How about starting with doing away with the ASIC levy which we have had to pay for the last 2 years.
Is it even worth a comment we all know what is going on here
It's very simple.
1. Trash the Treasury Draft legislation demanding annual Opt Ins for ongoing service fees (where informed consent has already been provided). Change Opt In to Opt Out, to match the arrangements of wholesale investors.
2. Extend the timeline to complete the FASEA Uni Units, to no more than 1 unit per year (not 2 per year).
Arsonist
Is it a case here of the arsonist being employed by the fire brigade?
Any danger they might actually ask some adviser's how adviser's would be able to provide affordable and accessible advice? We're the ones attempting to do it and could give them the blue print for free in 5 minutes.
I suspect no risk of ASIC talk to an actual Adviser. ASIC will however justify Intra Fund Advice fees and I suspect allow it to be expanded. This would fit their previous pattern of bias to Industry Super.
It is interesting to note that IntraFund fees are charged ongoing every month, without any informed consent being provided by those fund members for these "advice" fees to be charged. Given Commissioner Hayne's focus on "informed consent" during the Royal Commission, it is worth doing a google search into the broad use of the word "consent", and why Courts send individuals to jail who fail to obtain consent. IntraFund fees may now finally be disclosed in the fund FSG (because ASIC realised there was no disclosure of these fees), however they are still being charged WITHOUT consent of the fund members.
Why would they talk to advisers - we won't tell ASIC what they want to hear. That's why they get in and pay "experts" for a pre-determined desired outcome with no responsibility - just like a Royal Commission.
Totally agree with all comments above. Get rid of ASIC = Problem Solved. Simple, no need to spend huge amounts on consultants.
-Also who are these experts that are being consulted????????????????????????????
-Wouldn't financial adviser's be the experts on financial advice????????????????????
-Why are we continually ignored by the people who regulate us????????????????????
they don't want to hear what we have to say, because they won't like it. it's called not wanting to be accountable.
they are getting "experts" to come in so they can shift the blame to other participants other than asic.
Another expensive report by consultants who will have no idea. And why do they always have to link financial advice with product. They don't get it.
All of the above. I applied for (and got) my licence back in 2002, under the then new laws in Chapter 7 of the Corps Act. At the time, we were still in a two year transition between the old "dealer" laws and the new "AFSL" laws. ASIC had not yet started issuing Regs around their interpretations of the law. I am still operating under the law as it stood then, with a 10 to 15 page SOA, only given when required by law ie when financial PRODUCT advice is given. It didn't take ASIC's lawyers long to misinterpret the law and expand on SOA requirements. I clearly remember the confusion that existed at the time amongst advisers. The FPA fell into line behind ASIC, and has been doing so ever since.
If it wasn't so appalling, I would be laughing at the idea of ASIC now, nearly twenty years later, trying to find out what the problems are. Simple - ASIC's total inability to understand anything about financial advice, who needs it, what is needed, how it's delivered, how it's paid for. The list is as long as your arm.
So are you saying that we can provide advice to a client around strategy and not provide an SOA? Perhaps this would help advice more accessible and affordable. Then you can tell them to get product advice it will cost $x more and determine if it's worth it at this particular time or not. We can make a judgement around the suitability at that time in most cases.
Only issue is see is when we have to provide evidence that we serviced our clients (12 years later) and if we've only done strategy advice (and haven't provided an SOA) then it's deemed we haven't met our service agreement because only an SOA is recognised.
Who are the " outside experts " ???
No mention of who they are, the qualifications and the cost.
The 3 points made in the article in reference to the areas being researched is appalling.
ASIC will be paying huge sums for the research process and for what ?
Everyone knows the definition of a consultant........" someone who takes the watch off your wrist and then tells you what the time is".......absolutely pathetic.
No ASIC won't be paying for the research. The levy we pay means advisers will be. Just another example of ASIC wasting everyone's time and money. ASIC hate advisers so much they refuse to engage to find solutions to the mess they have created. The result, as all advisers keep telling them is clients are worse off. ASIC simply doesn't care and won't be happy until they run the last adviser out of business.
And PS, what a waste of money this consultancy is going to be. Appalling.
print the comments to this article and send it to the person in charge at ASIC undertaking this review.
you can sack the consultants and go on the public record and thank all the advisers for their FREE feedback which saved the taxpayer thousands and you lots of time.
you are welcome.
So ASIC has defined customer "service" as providing a Record of Advice. Forget everything else an adviser does. Can't wait to see what they come up with here.
Dual role?
Is this a case of a body being both arsonist and fire brigade?
Here we go again.
I mean, kudos to them for (finally) recognising that an exodus of the few people that have been willing to at least try and navigate the maze that is financial advice might be a bad thing.
And honestly, of the evils in this game, ASIC are not at the top of the list.
But do we really have to keep hiring expensive consultants to outsource our actual jobs?
I mean, given the raging dumpster fire that is financial advice regulation in Australia, I'm stunned advice is as 'affordable' as it is.
So, in the interests of budget-conscious solidarity, ASIC, here's how you make financial advice cheaper:
1. Rationalise the regulation
2. Stop pretending the Code of Ethics doesn’t exist – find somebody/anybody to actually clarify how it’s to work in reality, not a theoretical wonderland
3. Abolish AFSLs and allow the profession to operate under one, universal set of rules.
4. Explore the idea of allowing advisers to deliver some advice verbally, instead of via 40-page collections of loopholes.
5. Keep the ASIC levy to a reasonable level (might I suggest not hiring consultants could help achieve this one).
6. Commit to an annual roundtable/survey/discussion with actual advisers.
Not licensee heads, not insurance CEOs, not super funds – advisers. Solicit suggestions to make things better. Incorporate these suggestions into a medium-term commitment to improvement.
You’re welcome. Where shall I send my invoice?
Great comment mate!
I have been stunned by recent statements by ASIC but it really does make clear this is an organisation that struggles to perform it's role effectively or with any credibility at all. It seems in common with much large organisation management, they do not assess in any meaningful way what is actually physically possible. ASIC have added more and more requirements to planners and obviously the process becomes longer and therefore more expensive. Therefore planners raise their fees and cull their non commercial clients. These non commercial clients are often the exact people who need help and benefit most from a relationship with a planner. Pretty simple stuff. As ASIC and large licensees look to drop the blame on planners (who were following their guidance) the planners see the demolition of the service model they used to help many people appropriately and the risk the planners personally run to be part of this dangerous game, it is no surprise many decide to get out from under this bus. It is amazing ASIC are unable to articulate the current situation and outsourcing the framing of the issue looks to be backside covering rather than tackling an urgent issue with what should be in house expertise. Of course changes were required but the size of the problem has never been outlined (and no explanation for long term regulator inaction has been provided) and we hope the dropping planner numbers contain all the bad apples but I think we all realise there are many very good and experienced planners leaving the industry and the regulator looks to be just starting to realise they may have gone about this poorly. The other factor is the failure of the professional associations and large licensees to be effective representatives for ordinary planners. It's a train wreck and it is so sad for so many no longer commercial clients who valued their planner relationship for a range of reasons but are now on their own. Sorry to waffle on but I think it is clear there needs to be accountability at ASIC but I doubt we will avoid significant damage to this industry and I doubt we will have effective or sensible reform anytime soon. Sigh.....................................................
What can I add that hasn't already been said, other than to say I agree with all the comments I have read and am staggered that ASIC doesn't know the answers already. Time for the FPA/AFA and others to go on the attack.
fpa, it really is time for you to join with the AFA and make it bloody. spend that $20m just tearing these people to shreds for their gross incompetence.
name and shame baby, name and shame, public humiliation and personal professional ruination that we have had to endure for so long. no it's time for PAYBACK. ooh yeah.
Why cant asic make a few phone calls to us directly and get some feedback? We have the answers you seek asic, you just need to ask, I am sure your workers have time to call planners directly, walk way from the lego and pick up the phone. We have been pushed away from scaled advice, as we are trying to provide holistic advice to people, and we are forced to due to the new code of ethics. We are happy to provide scaled advice, however we also need to know that we wont be sued by clients down the track for not acting within the code of ethics, do you understand that asic? ASIC maybe you could show us some respect, like for example not using the clubfoot investor to spruik his wares on the my money website, basically saying no you dont need an adviser. You could support us ASIC, make us feel like we are worthwhile instead of sticking the boot into us all the time. You could let us charge clients what they are willing to pay for what services they require, not make us refund fees for year and years as you think we should have provided ROAS. Please remember these agreements were legal agreements that were signed off from our dealerships, and clients were happy with them. Please dont pay external retired people or people that have not given advice in this current enviornment to give you these reports, please dont listen to the associations, dont listen to the self interested parties such as the FSC. Listen to us, we will tell you everything. Listening to others is what got us here.
ASIC here you go from an expert at no charge hope ur sitting down - YOU AND FARSEA ARE THE PROBLEM. U R both unaccountable, unethical and conflicted.
ASIC is the COVID 19 OF THE INDUSTRY
EXPERT = DRIP UNDER PRESURE.???????
If you read the subtext ASIC is blaming advisers for not being able to provide scaled advice. Graciously they are going to get external experts to solve the problem that these silly advisers can’t solve. The hubris astonishes me
It's a real shame we don't have any Industry or Professional bodies to do this stuff. If you look at other Professions that are not over regulated like Medicine (AMA) or Accounting they have bodies that drive these reforms. We have a group of bodies called the FPA that put on some nice cup cakes and scones and a webinar but I can get that on Facebook and I don't need more friends.
The ASIC levy placed upon advisers should never have been allowed to start. Look at the ABS and APRA sites and see how much the government rakes in each year from its 15% contribution tax on super contributions. ASIC's costs can easily be funded from those funds.
The FPA is a toothless organisation which does little to benefit members. It should have fought the introduction of the ASIC levy but as usual did nothing. For 20 years the FPA has allowed industry super funds to bombard advisers with their downgrading advertising but they have never fired one bullet back.
LOL.... just let us try to charge 15% for nothing :P
That's because the FPA is loaded up with over 1000 intrafund salary & bonus collecting advisers. Why are you renewing your membership with an organisation now dedicated to pushing intrafund policies, so as to destroy your business?
hallelujah Steve....finally it's starting to sink in...the FPA is a self absorbed deeply conflicted body that does not represent advisers. Yet another example of Government stepping in yet again to legislate. For [email protected]#@ sake advisers resign.
You couldn't write this comedy! As an example ASIC you wrote fictitious report 413 into life insurance based on a small sample of targeted advisers where you knew you would get the result you were after. You then admitted you got it wrong after you did some proper research and after the LIF was passed. You let the FSC con government into this.
You ASIC and the FSC have devastated the Life insurance industry and made risk advice unaffordable to give and to receive. You don't need to hire experts to admit you are to blame.
Add new comment