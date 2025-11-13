 
ASIC flags private credit misconduct among 2026 enforcement priorities

13 November 2025
 | By Staff |
Financial planning
ASIC has unveiled its annual enforcement priorities for the coming year, reiterating its focus on auditor misconduct and holding super trustees to account for member failures.

The regulator has released its annual enforcement priorities list for the coming year, which also includes private credit practices, financial reporting misconduct, insurance complaints and claims handling.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said these priorities are designed to send a clear and effective signal to the market, while reflecting emerging risks and the challenges Australians face, especially as many contend with a higher cost of living.

“This year, we’re sharpening our focus on misleading pricing practices – particularly those that make everyday costs harder for Australians. We’re also targeting poor practices by insurers, who need to ensure they handle claims and complaints fairly while premiums rise,” Court said.

“In the last 12 months, we’ve doubled the number of new investigations and nearly doubled the number of new matters filed in court. We’ve also worked hard to increase our criminal prosecutions, and seen lengthy sentences imposed for financial fraud offences.”

Court said ASIC will continue its work to hold those responsible to account for the collapse of the Shield and First Guardian Master Funds, noting that more than 40 people are continuing to investigate the collapse of the these funds and, as one of ASIC’s largest and most complex cases ever, it has been elevated to a new, dedicated priority.

“We have been focused on returning available money to investors and the next stage is holding those responsible to account for the Shield and First Guardian collapses,” she said.

The new enforcement priorities for 2026 include misleading pricing practices impacting cost of living for Australians, poor private credit practices, financial reporting misconduct including failure to lodge financial reports, and claims and complaint handling failures by insurers.

“Our 2026 enforcement priorities reflect emerging risks like those in private credit, as well as the challenges Australians face while contending with higher living costs,” Court said.

“ASIC will zero in on misleading pricing practices in the financial services sector, particularly those that make everyday costs harder for Australians.”

She added that with its increased surveillance across private credit, ASIC will not hesitate to take enforcement action to “stamp out” misconduct in the sector.

“Reliable financial information remains more important than ever, particularly as entities with unlisted assets, such as super funds and private credit funds, play a bigger role in the economy. In 2026, we will step up enforcement action against financial reporting misconduct,” she said.

Court continued that small businesses, superannuation members, and market integrity remain front and centre and ASIC is strengthening its work on insider trading and continuing its focus on auditor misconduct. 

