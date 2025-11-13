 
Woodbridge expands national presence with new Brisbane office and appointment

13 November 2025
 | By georgie preston |
Financial planning
As part of its national expansion, Melbourne-based investment manager Woodbridge Capital has appointed Lachlan Griffiths as origination director for south-east Queensland.

Following the launch of its Sydney office and the appointment of Ben Evans as executive director, origination, Woodbridge Capital has expanded into Brisbane, establishing a permanent base in south-east Queensland.

Operating from the firm’s Queen Street office in the city’s CBD, Griffiths will report to Evans as he oversees the firm’s growth across the Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Sunshine Coast markets.

Commenting on the announcement, managing director and chief investment officer at Woodbridge, Andrew Torrington, said the move is reflective of Brisbane’s strong growth potential.  

“Brisbane currently represents one of the most compelling growth markets in Australia, underpinned by strong population inflows, infrastructure investment, and a deep undersupply of housing and commercial stock,” Torrington said.

He added that expanding into the Queensland market marks a “natural progression” for the firm: “It strengthens our national footprint and positions the firm to originate and manage high-quality transactions in one of the country’s fastest-growing corridors.”

With Brisbane’s population rising 8 per cent year-on-year, driven by interstate migration, investor activity, and preparations for the 2032 Olympic Games, the non-bank lender said establishing a local presence responds to strong demand and limited supply across the region.

In particular, Woodbridge highlighted its strong position to support the region amid significant infrastructure investment and growing structural imbalances in housing and commercial supply.

As Evans explained, owing to this “exceptional” growth, there is also growing demand for flexible capital solutions.  

“For our clients, this expansion means greater access to funding partners who understand local market dynamics and can structure solutions that move projects forward with confidence,” he said.

While a substantial share of the firm’s loan book is already concentrated in south-east Queensland, the firm added that establishing a local team will enable Woodbridge to identify opportunities earlier, strengthen relationships, and gain deeper insight into local market dynamics.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to deepen our relationships and support quality developments across the region,” Evans said.

Griffiths joins Woodbridge from Qualitas, where he headed the firm’s Queensland operations and oversaw a real estate debt portfolio of more than $2.5 billion across south-east Queensland.

He has previously held senior roles at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and within a Queensland-based private credit fund, where he developed expertise across the full debt capital stack. This ranged from senior debt through to stretch and subordinated facilities, spanning residential, industrial, and commercial assets.

Griffiths said he is thrilled to be joining Woodbridge amid a period of strong growth and opportunity for the firm.

“Woodbridge has built an impressive reputation for transparency, speed and disciplined lending,” he said.

“There’s enormous potential in the Queensland market, and I’m looking forward to connecting with local borrowers and brokers to help drive the firm’s next phase of growth.” 

Read more about:
investment manager
expansion
queensland

