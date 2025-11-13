Barings announces succession plan, APAC head to retire

Investment management firm Barings has appointed Alastair Wright as new head of Asia Pacific to succeed Duncan Robertson, who will retire after almost two decades with the firm.

Effective January 2026, Robertson will step down as head of Asia Pacific (APAC) at the firm following a 17-year career with Barings, during which he played a key role in expanding the firm’s presence and capabilities across the region.

Building on Robertson’s legacy, Wright will take over the role overseeing Baring’s strategic direction and operations across the APAC region, continuing his own 17-year career with the firm, where he will spearhead Baring’s next phase of growth in this sector.

Having joined the firm in 2008, just a few months ahead of Robertson, Wright has worked his way up from executive director of finance and operations to head of APAC real estate to now taking up the lead of the APAC team.

Taking on this new role, Wright said he is pleased to be able to lead the APAC during such an important time for the firm, while thanking Robertson for his longstanding service to Barings.

"I am committed to working closely with our talented teams across the region to continue expanding our business, deepening client relationships, and driving sustainable growth in APAC,” Wright said.

At the same time, head of Hong Kong and Taiwan Eric Jan will take on the expanded role of head of Greater China and Southeast Asia to oversee Baring’s operations across these four regions, as well as taking on governance responsibilities for Barings India, with Jan reporting to Wright.

Noting the potential in the region, Jan said he is pleased to take on the added responsibility, working with the team to unlock new opportunities and deliver greater outcomes for clients.

“I look forward to serving as a bridge between our local markets and global leadership, ensuring open, two-way communication that supports both top-down strategy and bottom-up innovation,” he said.

“APAC offers significant growth potential. I am confident in our teams and strategy, and I look forward to deepening my involvement and commitment to building our business here.”