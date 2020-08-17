Are licensees unwilling to fund technology solutions?

The Federal Government should be considering grants and tax incentives for the integration of regtech and fintech solutions to help drive down the cost of providing financial advice, according to the Financial Planning Association (FPA).
The FPA has also complained that financial planners working within larger organisations often find themselves hamstrung because their licensees lack the willingness to provide regtech solutions.
In a submission filed with the Senate Select Committee on Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology, the FPA pointed out that one of the biggest challenges for consumers accessing financial advice services was the time and cost it took to provide a piece of advice.
It said that the provision of advice took 26 hours and cost up to $6,500.
“Financial planners would benefit from being able to select from “Best of Breed” technology to significantly reduce the time and cost of delivering advice by improving the efficiency of advice delivery,” the FPA said.
“For this reason, the Government could consider grants or tax incentives for the integration of fintech and regtech solutions where it demonstrably solves efficiency and access to financial services for consumers,” it said.
The FPA also urged a standardised approach to data.
“Another benefit of this sort of standardisation is that the current challenge our members express when working for or being authorised by larger organisations, where there is a lack of willingness by licensees to provide fintech and regtech solutions to financial planners and their clients due to their organisational procurement process (as well as potentially facing their own integration challenges),” it said.
The FPA should be lobbying to reduce excessively complex regulation. They should not be doing anything to promote technologies that profit from badly designed regulation.
That's exactly right Anon!! Regtech / fintech is not the panacea and their statement does not recognise that licensees are investing $$$$ into compliance teams, remediation activities, ASIC CCM activities, ASIC costs (such as the 65% increase in the supervisory levy over the last 2 years) and a whole bunch of other regulatory activity. The $$$$ apportioned to these activities could have/would have otherwise been invested in the regtech/fintech solutions that licensees are allegedly not investing in. Licensees are too busy trying to protect their businesses from an overzealous regulator to focus on ways to reduce the costs to their business and consumers.
It seems to have taken the FPA 25 years to wake up to the challenges of technology. Unfortunately in prosecuting their own short term agenda of self licensing they have played the man not the ball in complaining about licensees using procurement to source the best deal. The reality for planning is there is an unwillingness by all parties to allocate more than a modest % of revenue toward the resourcing of technology. If the future really is a single body of licensing then the FPA better wake up to the challenges ahead of them because no one is footing the bill properly at present. Imagine what could be achieved if everyone agreed to allocate 10% of their revenue to technology developments....we would have a thriving service industry beyond the current oligopoly.
Don't try and spin this into a criticism of self licensing Knoxy. The FPA's advocacy of self licensing is the best thing they have done in years.
What complete BS.
FPA spinning the Govt line that Fintech will save the day.
Fintech also cannot cope with The over the top BS REGS world we live in.
FPA, Hume, ASIC, it’s the freaking EXCESSIVE REGS YOU CLOWNS !!!!!!
Fix that rather than dream of other magic wands.
I find it hard to imagine that any party (government or other group) would commit to any tech spend right now when the amount of practicing advisers in the future is still a massive unknown. I agree the most practical thing to do right now would be to simplify regulation.
How many circles are we going to complete before we go forward. Quite simple, start with a blank sheet of paper and work from there; the starting point of which needs to be the rationalisation of the regulatory processes and bodies and simplification of the delivery of advice to consumers. It won't be a short project but we need to start this journey sooner than later.
Because of their name, the FPA get recognised as an authoritative voice from regulators and politicians.
The problem with FPA members is that they feed this organisation which so badly represents the industry. Do us all a favour and drop your membership.
Think hard about this FPA. If you were a fintech provider, would you seriously invest into developing software in a market which your potential customers base looks likely to decline by half if not more? This is the exact reason the incumbents like Xplan have an interface which is akin to the old brick mobile phones of the 1980s in an age of the Smart phone
Have a look at all the wage scandal engulfing multiple employers.
What is causing those scandals?
Majority of the employer have blamed the payroll software not being able to factor in complexity of employing staff under Australian labour laws.
Labour laws impacts every individuals who employs someone or works for someone. So one would expect there would be great demand to offer a product that fulfills this needs. Despite of this payroll software continues to fail. Increases demand allows for more profitability which should enable quality product right?. WRONG!
Now, compare that to financial planning regulations. The software need is felt by rather niche demographics. The rules of play are arguably more complex than running a payroll operations, and consequences when things wrong is more severe. Individuals entire life savings are at play here. When the stakes so high and the demand is limited to just financial advisors and not every employer like payroll software. How can we expect regtech companies to continue delivering quality products given the constant chopping of changing of rules? Even if they do manage to deliver this, at what cost?
I can totally see R&D credits being used and abused by every vapour-ware inspired fintech that has attached itself to XY adviser in the past 3 years.
