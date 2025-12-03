Intelliflo unveils AI integration partnership

Advice technology solution intelliflo has launched an integration with fintech firm FAYBL to introduce AI capabilities across the intelliflo office offering to boost efficiency.

Faybl is an end-to-end digital tool specifically designed for financial advisers and wealth managers, utilising AI to assist wealth professionals with client meeting preparation, fact-finding, data collection, strategy modelling, statement of advice (SOA) drafting and compliance.

Marking its first end-to-end, general AI integration on intelliflo, the firm said this will give advisers access to a “game-changing” tool.

The firm explained that FAYBL will attach itself to email and customer relationship management (CRM) system to complete workflows by executing tasks with adviser approval.

Allaying a common concern among advisers when it comes to AI, intelliflo said FAYBL “does not use client data for training purposes”.

As advisers seek better ways to streamline their processes beyond surface-level automations, intelliflo Australia’s manager of customer success, Pria Hussain, said this integration reflects industry demand for intelligent tools that meet their needs.

“Bringing FAYBL’s General AI into intelliflo office gives users an end-to-end solution that can execute real workflows, reduce administrative load and free advisers to focus on clients. It’s a practical, powerful enhancement to the systems they already use every day.

“We’ve made a commitment to our customers to keep delivering updates and integrations to save them time and money, while improving the client experience – our integration with FAYBL can deliver on all three.”

Steven Goh, co-founder and executive director at FAYBL said: “As opposed to task-specific AI solutions, which can automate one thing well, FAYBL’s General AI supports advisers across the client journey, responding to real world events including industry news, client interactions and practice intelligence without being prompted. Ultimately, advisers get into the industry because they want to help clients and build strategies – FAYBL gets them back to what they are passionate about.”

Earlier this year, intelliflo was acquired by US global investment firm Carlyle for $200 million, consisting of $135 million upon closing – which is expected to occur before the end of 2025 – and up to an additional $65 million in potential future earn-outs.

This deal also saw the separation of intelliflo’s US-based subsidiaries which are set to be restructured as a standalone business called RedBlack and run by a separate management team with a focus on SaaS-based portfolio rebalancing.

Nick Eatock, chief executive and co-founder of intelliflo, said: “This is an exciting moment for intelliflo. Carlyle’s investment reflects its trust in our business and its deep experience in scaling software companies make it an ideal partner for our next phase of growth. With Carlyle’s support, we will continue to focus on delivering great value to our clients, with a renewed focus on building innovative solutions for the evolving needs of our core UK and Australian customer bases.”