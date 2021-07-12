AMP expands MyNorth portfolio options

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP has expanded its managed portfolio offer with additional options for the MyNorth Sustainable and Zenith ranges.

On the MyNorth Sustainable Managed Portfolio Balanced profile, Moderately Conservative and Moderately Aggressive risk profiles had been added to recognise a growing demand for environmental, social and governance (ESG) options.

Developed in consultation with responsible investment advisory firm Regnan and managed by Pendal, the expansion of the range reflected the growing importance of aligning investment strategies with client beliefs.

Secondly, the Zenith Elite Blends Managed Portfolios would complement the existing Zenith Essentials range.

Edwina Maloney, AMP director of platforms, said the new offers reflected AMP’s commitment to providing advisers and clients with managed portfolios through the North platform.

“Managed portfolios are deeply valued, with close to half of advisers in Australia now incorporating them as part of their investment strategies for clients,” Maloney said.

“They’ll continue to grow in popularity because they embody the attributes which advisers most value in running their practices – quality, low-cost investment solutions, delivered simply, efficiently and transparently.

“Advisers and their clients can expect further managed portfolio releases through the North platform in the coming months as we continue to strengthen our offer."