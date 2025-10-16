 
  Allianz Retire+ appoints CEO in leadership shake-up
 

Allianz Retire+ appoints CEO in leadership shake-up

16 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
People & Products
Allianz Retire+ has announced major leadership changes with the appointment of a new CEO and distribution heads.

Described as a leadership team “ready to accelerate growth, innovation and impact”, the appointments will focus the firm on expanding its presence in the wealth channel, as well as in the institutional space.

Having worked in the role as acting CEO since July 2025, following the departure of Adrian Stewart after four years, David Kane has been confirmed as CEO. He initially joined Allianz in 2019 as chief operating officer following 18 years at Macquarie Group, working across wealth management and banking.

“David has driven strategic execution, operational transformation, and a relentless focus on customer outcomes through technology-led innovation and data insights. Backed by 18 years at Macquarie in senior roles across technology, product, operations, and strategy, he brings deep expertise in wealth management and banking – and a clear vision to position Allianz Retire+ at the forefront of Australia’s evolving retirement income and life protection landscape,” Allianz said in a statement.

Catherine van der Veen and Lucy Foster have been jointly appointed as chief distribution and marketing officers, a promotion from their current role as head of group retirement services – client delivery. 

The pair joined Allianz Retire+ in November 2023 from almost four years working together at Challenger in a variety of roles and previously as CEO of Generation Life from January 2018 to March 2020.

“They bring strong leadership and commercial track records, both during their time at Allianz and in previous roles, and are the ideal team to continue expanding our presence across the wealth and institutional channels,” Allianz said in a statement.

Former chief distribution officer Brendon Rodda has joined Generation Life this month as general manager, sales, departing Allianz Retire+ after less than two years. He had initially joined the firm from PIMCO, where he oversaw its global wealth management distribution.

Finally, Sungwoo Park will become chief financial officer, and Maria Fink will be head of business management for life protection.

 

Read more about:
Allianz
allianz retire+
CEOs

