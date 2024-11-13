The Manager Mix – Alternatives: Claire Smith of Schroders
In this new episode of The Manager Mix, host Laura Dew speaks with Claire Smith, head of private assets sales at Schroders, to discuss semi-liquid global private equity.
Tune in as they examine:
- The biggest misconceptions about global private equity;
- How the asset class differs from public markets;
- How private equity fares when volatility is high;
- The benefits private equity brings for companies and investors.
As a global investment manager, we help institutions, intermediaries and individuals across the planet meet their goals,...
