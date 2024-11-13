 
The Manager Mix – Alternatives: Claire Smith of Schroders

13 November 2024
In this new episode of The Manager Mix, host Laura Dew speaks with Claire Smith, head of private assets sales at Schroders, to discuss semi-liquid global private equity.

Tune in as they examine:

  • The biggest misconceptions about global private equity;
  • How the asset class differs from public markets;
  • How private equity fares when volatility is high;
  • The benefits private equity brings for companies and investors.

 

Schroders
Schroders

As a global investment manager, we help institutions, intermediaries and individuals across the planet meet their goals,...

View all articles

Interesting. Would be good to know the details of the StrategyOne deal....

AZ NGA makes first acquisition post-Oaktree deal
2 days 18 hours ago

It’s astonishing to see the FAAA now pushing for more advisers by courting "career changers" and international recruits,...

FAAA ramps up focus on career changers
3 weeks ago

increased professionalism within the industry - shouldn't that say, FAR register almost halving in the last 24 months he...

AFCA sees 26% drop in investment and advice complaints
4 weeks ago
Insignia announces new team to drive MLC brand

Insignia Financial has made four appointments, including three who have joined from TAL, to lead strategy and innovation in its retirement solutions for the MLC brand....

2 weeks 2 days ago
Former Brisbane adviser charged over dishonest conduct

A former Brisbane financial adviser has been charged with 26 counts of dishonest conduct regarding a failure to disclose he would receive substantial commission payments ...

1 day 17 hours ago
Pinnacle takes $142m stake in UK and US fund managers

Pinnacle Investment Management has announced it will acquire strategic interests in two international fund managers for $142 million....

20 hours 33 minutes ago
