AFCA blames Govt policy, not funds on insurance inside super increases

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has confirmed an upsurge in complaints around large premium increases impacting insurance inside superannuation but is blaming Government policy rather than superannuation funds.
In a bulletin issued this week, AFCA said it was receiving more complaints than usual about large insurance premium increases because of the Government’s Protecting Your Super changes and noted that it was expecting that the Government’s Putting Members’ Interests First changes would have a similar impact.
“The recent Protecting Your Super (PYS) and Putting Members’ Interests First (PMIF) changes have led to a decrease in the number of people who have insurance through their superannuation. This in turn has led to insurers reviewing their group insurance arrangements, including the premiums,” it said. “For example, PYS changes introduced the requirement for insurance to be ‘opt in’ for inactive superannuation members.”
“AFCA is receiving more complaints than usual about large insurance premium increases because of PYS changes, and PMIF changes might have the same impact.”
“We think this increase in premiums is because the number of insured members is smaller (among whom risk can be spread) and not because of trustees failing to properly insure their members. This issue is affecting both industry and retail superannuation funds,” the AFCA bulletin said.
The complaints authority said it had limited powers with respect to dealing with complaints about premium increases but would be looking at the manner in which superannuation trustees handled informing their members.
Comments
I DON'T HAVE A COMMENT IT IS ALL TOO STUPID TO CONTEMPLATE.
i HEAR TODAY THE GOVT TRAINING FOR CO VID WAS ON ABOUT THE SAME LEVEL.
No rocket science here. It's simple cause and effect from poorly conceived government policy. Once again politicians, public servants and regulators create another quagmire. You reap what you sow.
And who, other than the government that imposed this on the funds, is surprised about this most obvious of outcomes. Standby for the inevitable blame shifting and buck passing from the government, led by our ambivalent superannuation minister and the super vandalising backbencher hawks.
oh yes, the unintended consequences of policy reform. Save insurance premiums for young members means that everyone else pays more. Let this be a lesson to the Productivity Commission to consider all aspects before recommending reform.
Opt in did not change the insurers risk of customer claims fo remaining customers, rather their profits. Much of this could have been avoided by cutting costs e.g. excessive insurance company exec pay and bonuses but instead its simpler just to raise the premiums on existing customers.
Actuarial assessment?
Of course it increased the risk?? Take out the younger and more healthy cohort and you are left with the older cohort with some level of pre existing history that are more likely to claim. The potential for pay out without the corresponding premiums received from the younger people far outweighs any reduction in exec salary.
Again not a true reflection of the Insurance dynamic. Policy reform not properly canvassed first and Insurance companies in the past lowering group premiums to gain market share with the inevitable result.
What a crock !
The reality is that free cover limits in superannuation and in many cases up to $500,000 life cover put the group insurer life rates offered in superannuation with only minimal health questions, at risk.
Once Group insurers started to realise their growing claims problem, most had to put up their rates.
One group life insurer around 2015 put up their Group life rates by 80.0%, just 2 months before the end of the financial year.
Once the government decided that "no Commission" was payable on life insurance organised through superannuation, most self respecting advisers found they could write a retail life policy outside superannuation and the client would pay as much as 40.0% less and often,.... with the same insurer .
The added bonus to the adviser for finding a more competitive premium for their client was that he/she received initial commission and ongoing renewal commission for looking after their client.
Such is the problem when you have rocket scientists running the asylum.
SO what was AFCA's ruling? Govt to pay the members premium increases?
Politicians: "We want to create incentives for young people to get health insurance, but then create structural under insurance for life insurance. We have no idea what we are doing!"
Non super insurance premiums have also risen significantly and they are not affected by PYS or PMIF at all. PYS and PMIF may have a minor effect on insurances in super, but there is a much bigger driver of premium increases across the board... the explosion in mental health claims.
This is just one issue, what about all the ones who don't have cover any more and don't know? And they go to claim and then discover they don't have cover.
In addition to increases of insurances, consider those who have had insurance cover cancelled through no fault of their own and are now not uninsurable. I have a case pending against Vic Super on behalf of an employee of the education department who was on maternity leave. We have been dealing with them for over 2 months with a please explain. To date, no written response
My wife and I are self employed and have super accounts to which irregular but large contributions have been made pursuant to the "small business capital gains tax relief - retirement benefit" over a number of years. With a balance of over $200,000 and a history of contributions we reasonably assumed my wife's account in particular would qualify as an active account. Unexpectedly the provider cancelled her cover and we are furious. This ignorant and stupid policy which considers only modal behaviour is a disgrace. Enough of this "Nanny State" baloney!! If people are apathetic and/or stupid it is not up to the government to protect them. We should expect a level of personal responsibility from the population at large.
The Protecting Your Super legislation was simply stupid, ill conceived and mismanaged .
It has effectively removed a significant volume of insurance cover that members had on automatic acceptance terms, left them unprotected financially in the event of unforseen circumstances, increased the premium cost of those left behind and achieved WHAT ??????
For all those much younger super members who do not now have Life and TPD or Salary Continuance Insurance under their super fund and in the event of a permanent disablement may be financially dependent on their parents for the remainder of their adult life, it is this Govt you have to thank.
These are the very same members who have just ripped all of their remaining superannuation out and driven up the share price of JB Hi Hi with discretionary spending on "stuff".
The politicians who made the call to push through the Protecting Your Super mandate were and remain negligent.
Poorly thought out, poorly planned and very poorly executed.
No predicted modelling as to how that would play out...just get it done.
These people just don't understand the real world and how it works.
Public servants playing in the public trough who have no idea.
How on earth can you design a strategy that would remove something that you currently have if you miss the time frame to Opt In to something you already have !!!!!!!
That is simply negligent.
It should have been Opt Out and then members would not have inadvertently lost their insurance cover if they did not respond in time or were away oversees or moved house, or the correspondence went missing etc etc.
This has been a disaster by this Govt who continue to f**k around with superannuation and insurance like its a play thing and like they know how best to design it.
Yeah, well they don't know and they have made a giant size stuff up and continue to do so.
Some ill informed comments abovet that suggests Trump outrage mimetic theory in action
KPMG highlighted in advance that premiums would go up +27%. The Minister at the time Kelly ODwyer refused to engage properly or on a factual basis rather on a political optics basis. Yes there was and still is some cross subsidisation of younger lives but for goodness sake they paid <$1/week for ~$100K of cover. This cohort weren't having their balances eroded and now the industry has become dysfunctional as a direct result of PYS and PMIF. Once the Insurance in Super Code of Practice becomes law next month lets see what happens with the 1% rule of salary. Most over those aged 45 and above won't even be able to get $200K in cover. What use is this if a tragic event hits? No much. The Government will ultimately pay, give 1,500 claims are made per week will continue, through higher social security payments. This was also highlighted by Rice Warner but yet again not listen to by those in charge. Even APRA was reluctant to support and largely ignored . A complete policy miss for political purposes
Add new comment