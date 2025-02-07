 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Superannuation
  4. AMP launches digital advice solution

AMP launches digital advice solution

Bravura amp amp super fintech digital advice

7 February 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Superannuation
image
image image
expand image

AMP has launched a digital advice service to provide members of its AMP Super Fund with retirement advice. 

The digital Retirement Health Check, accessed through the My AMP portal, will provide members with an online advice journey to find out when they can access super, how much is enough to retire, and an estimate of their income in retirement.

As well as the digital service, AMP said qualified advisers will be on hand with no extra fees for members to discuss their results. A pathway to comprehensive advice will be available if members’ needs require it.

Related News:

Super fund members will be able to personalise their desired retirement income goal and compare it with benchmarks such as the age pension and model different scenarios. 

AMP said further solutions will follow in the coming months covering pre-retirement and post-retirement strategies. 

View all

AMP Super has around 600,000 members and $57 billion in assets under management. 

The move had been flagged at the end of 2023 when it said it had been speaking with digital firms Midwinter, GBST, Otivo and Advice Intelligence about the possibility of a launch slated for 2024. At the time, group executive of advice, Matt Lawler, said a digital offering could nurture younger members who weren’t ready for a full advice relationship.

Melinda Howes, AMP group executive superannuation and investments, said: “We’ve drawn on AMP’s deep understanding of financial advice to create an intuitive, personalised digital experience for our super members.

“The Retirement Health Check – the first of our new advice journeys to come to market – recognises that Australians need help navigating a retirement system they often find daunting and overly complex.

“The solution aims to cut through this complexity and provide simple guidance and advice to help our members maximise the retirement income they generate from the super savings they’ve worked hard to build.”

Paul Dunn, chief executive for APAC at Bravura Solutions, said: “AMP’s Retirement Health Check is an outstanding example of how leading super funds are stepping up to better support their members achieve their retirement outcomes using digital advice solutions. Using Bravura’s Midwinter technology, this collaboration means AMP members have an easy-to-use digital advice solution to empower them on their superannuation journey.”

Bravura has experience working with superannuation funds, having previously worked with the $176 billion Aware Super to migrate over 1 million of its members onto Bravura’s Sonata Alta platform.

 

Read more about:
Bravura
amp
amp super
fintech
digital advice

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Superannuation
6 January 2025
AMP sees strong double-digit super returns in CY24

Unveiling its performance for the calendar year 2024, AMP has noted a “careful” investment in bitcoin futures proved beneficial for its superannuation members.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Superannuation
5 January 2025
How much did superannuation funds return in 2024?

SuperRatings has shared the median estimated return for balanced superannuation funds for the calendar year 2024, finding the year achieved “strong and consistent positive” returns.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Superannuation
5 December 2024
Super funds, insurers welcome ‘significant step’ to expand advice arena

The second tranche of DBFO reforms has received strong support from superannuation funds and insurers, with a new class of advisers aimed to support Australians with their retirement planning.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
18 September 2024
Iress completes launch of digital advice solution

The financial services technology firm has officially launched its digital advice and education solution for superannuation funds and other industry players.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
4 days 7 hours ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
1 week 1 day ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
2 months 1 week ago
Insignia receives upgraded bid from Bain Capital

Original bidder Bain Capital, which saw its first offer rejected in December, has returned with a revised bid for Insignia Financial....

3 weeks 4 days ago
ASIC completes global CEO search

The corporate regulator has named its new chief executive, who is set to replace retiring interim CEO Greg Yanco in March....

3 weeks 1 day ago
FAAA calls for CSLR cost review after FOI revelations

The FAAA has secured CSLR-related documents under the FOI process, after an extended four-month wait, which show little analysis was done on how the scheme’s cost would a...

3 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ausbil Active Dividend Income Dis AUD
134.89 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
32.74 3 y p.a(%)
3
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI Second Close
32.68 3 y p.a(%)
4
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
31.36 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
30.80 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA