2025 Super Fund of the Year Awards winners revealed

27 November 2025
 | By Staff |
Superannuation
The winners have been announced for the 2025 Super Fund of the Year Awards, held in Melbourne on 26 November.

Recognition on a national level is a sure way to build a strong reputation in the superannuation fund sector. For some of Australia’s top super businesses and professionals, their reputation will now include being named a recipient of a Super Fund of The Year Award for 2025.  

The most prestigious accolades in the super fund industry were celebrated last night (Wednesday, 26 November 2025) at the 12th annual Super Fund of the Year Awards black-tie gala at the Sofitel on Collins Melbourne.  

These awards are Australia’s first independent and whole-of-market super fund awards program identifying the top businesses and professionals in the sector.

Over 300 members of the super fund and financial services industry joined this year’s awards night, and there was no doubt that the night was nothing short of exceptional.  

Twenty prestigious awards were announced across the course of the event with anticipation building throughout the night for the announcement of the top award – Fund of the Year.  

Aware Super was announced as the recipient of the Fund of the Year award, also walking away with the Lifetime Return award earlier in the night.  

“This award we accept on behalf of our 1.2 million members. Our industry is built on trust, it is built on the courage and confidence we give to our members, to address uncertainty, to address anxiety. These are all things that are important to all of us here” says Andrew Ko – Head of Group Strategy at Aware Super.  

As one of Australia’s largest profit-for-members funds, Aware Super offers super, insurance, investments and advice to more than 1.2 million Australians.  

Aware Super is profit-for-member, which means that its profits are returned to members, not shareholders. It also informs the company’s thinking towards keeping fees competitive while still delivering great service.

UniSuper had an outstanding year, taking home three major awards: Best Digital Offering, Choice Insurance Offering of the Year, and Retirement Offering of the Year.  

These awards highlight UniSuper’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its members through innovative digital solutions, comprehensive and flexible insurance options, and industry-leading retirement support.  

Other company winners included Hostplus who took home Best Low-cost Offering and MyChoice Super of the Year, and Rest taking home Employer Servicing and Sustainable Fund of the Year.  

The award winners were selected by a judging panel including academics, business executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators, using both qualitative and quantitative methodologies and supported by SuperRatings’ annual review.  

2025 winners:  

Service Quality - BUSSQ  

Best Low-cost Offering - Hostplus  

Best Digital Offering - UniSuper  

Net Benefit - HESTA  

Lifetime Return - Aware Super  

Employer Servicing - Rest  

Accountability and Transparency - CareSuper  

Advice Offering - TelstraSuper  

Choice Insurance Offering - UniSuper  

Industry Thought Leader of the Year - Acenda  

MyChoice Super of the Year - Hostplus  

Member Education - Brighter Super  

Default Insurance Offering - legalsuper  

Momentum - Team Super  

Sustainable Fund of the Year - Rest  

Retirement Offering of the Year - UniSuper  

Adviser Servicing - Colonial First State  

Smooth Ride - CSC  

MySuper of the Year - Australian Retirement Trust  

Super Fund of the Year - Aware Super  

For more details on the awards and judging criteria click here.  

