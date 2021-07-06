Phil Kewin takes on new role

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Phil Kewin, former Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive has been appointed as CEO of the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), joining on 16 August, 2021.

He would replace the current CEO, Dallas Booth, who was retiring from the role on 31 October, 2021.

Kewin was AFA CEO for the last four years and stepped down in late March, with Phil Anderson taking over as acting CEO.

Prior to his time at the AFA, Kewin was responsible for the adviser life risk and investment business at Zurich Australia, including five years as general manager of life and investments. Prior to Zurich, he had his own financial planning business.

Dianne Phelan, NIBA president, said: “Philip has a long track record of successful leadership in a number of key positions in financial services.

“His extensive experience, high levels of integrity and authenticity, are what we believe make him very well qualified for the role at NIBA.

“We look forward to Philip joining the organisation and to working closely with him to deliver on our key strategic objectives.”

Kewin said: “I look forward to working with the NIBA board, the members and the team at NIBA to continue the organisation’s goals and objectives and build on the solid platform set by Dallas Booth.

“They certainly are big shoes to fill. There will be much work to be done leading into 2022 and beyond, and I look forward to meeting the challenges.”