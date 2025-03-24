 
MSC Group makes internal promotion to COO

24 March 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
MSC Group has promoted Shelley Brown as its chief operations officer (COO).

Brown joined the firm in October 2018 from National Australia Bank (NAB) where she spent 14 years in senior executive roles. 

Since joining MSC Group, she has held roles including executive director, chief compliance officer and chief risk officer, where she holds responsibilities for the group’s trustee, custody and fund administration service.

“The promotion is in recognition of Ms Brown’s significant contribution in and outside of her core executive focus in the compliance and risk areas of the business, since joining the group in October 2018.”

MSC Group operates an independent platform for trustee, custody, registry, fund administration and licensing services, managing $34 billion under appointment, on behalf of more than 250 individual corporate clients and across 530 individual service appointments.

Managing director, Matthew Fletcher, said: “Since arriving more than six years ago, she has transformed the risk and regulatory compliance frameworks of our business.  

“Shelley has worked tirelessly across the business and is a huge reason we have enjoyed a very successful period of growth while maintaining very high standards of compliance and regulatory affairs management. Further, Shelley has been largely responsible for pushing diversity in our wider team and has been an important mentor and role model to staff and team leaders.”

Last January, the firm acquired the Certane Corporate Trust custody business, which was formerly the custody and debt capital market service arm of Australian Executor Trustees. This expanded MSC’s expertise to include retail custody and debt capital market expertise.  

At the time, the firm said the combination of the two firms would create a “powerful one-stop shop” for corporate trust and fund administration services, and an opportunity for MSC to take market share from competitors.

Brown added: “Following the successful acquisition of the Certane custody business and the team’s dedicated efforts to integrate it, I am honoured to step into the role of COO. We are now poised to offer a comprehensive service to continue the success that we have had to date. I am excited about the contributions I can make in this key position in the next chapter of MSC Group.”

 

