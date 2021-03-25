AFA CEO steps down

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive, Philip Kewin, is stepping down from the role after four years at the helm.

Kewin said with the new president, Michael Nowak, on board and solid foundations for the association’s future now was the right time to depart.

AFA’s general manager policy and professionalism, Phil Anderson, has been appointed acting CEO while the AFA board conducted a search for a new CEO.

“I am extremely proud of my achievements at the AFA, in particular the way we have represented advisers during what is undoubtedly the most challenging period the profession has ever experienced,” Kewin said.

“I would like to thank the AFA team for continuing to deliver outcomes that any large team would be proud of; our volunteer brigade of Communities of Practice, for continuing to build the AFA Community; our AFA Partners for their unwavering support for advice, and of course, our AFA members who continue to demonstrate endurance and resilience in unprecedented times, to deliver great outcomes for their clients.”

Commenting, Nowak said Kewin had advanced the AFA’s reputation as an influential professional body.

“Advisers have had no bigger advocate than Phil. His championing of adviser and member well-being was most significantly demonstrated by the establishment of AFA Care, which he initiated. While we will miss him, we thank him for all his efforts.”