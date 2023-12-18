POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
  Natixis IM appoints global chief executive

Natixis IM appoints global chief executive

18 December 2023
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
People & Products
Philippe Setbon has been named to lead Natixis Investment Managers (IM) as its next global chief executive, who takes over from outgoing CEO Tim Ryan.

Setbon was appointed as CEO on 15 December and will oversee the asset and wealth management division. He is also a member of the senior management committee of Groupe BCPE’s global businesses and a member of the BPCE executive committee.

The new chief executive succeeds Tim Ryan, who wishes to pursue his career outside the firm. Ryan was first appointed to lead the global asset management company in April 2021.

Prior to joining Natixis IM, Setbon was CEO for four years at Ostrum Asset Management, the French specialist fixed income and insurance-related investment management affiliate of Natixis.

He was also the chief executive at Groupama Asset Management for more than six years and held a seven-year career at Generali Group.

“The arrival of Philippe Setbon, currently chief executive officer of Ostrum AM, president of the French Asset Management Association (AFG) and recognized by his peers, will be a key factor in optimizing the performance of our model and driving our growth ambitions,” commented Nicolas Namias, chairman of the BPCE management board.

Stéphanie Paix, chief executive of Groupe BPCE’s global businesses, said asset and wealth management remains a core business for the group and is a global source of growth and diversification.

“I would like to thank Tim Ryan for his work and accomplishments over this near three-year period. He notably simplified and leveraged our model’s particularly rich offering and steered the transformation of the transversal and control functions, always in the interest of client centricity,” she explained.

“Philippe Setbon’s appointment recognizes his successful work over the last four years as
chief executive officer of Ostrum AM, our specialist fixed income and insurance-related investment management affiliate, and adds to his particularly rich and diverse career in the asset management industry. His new responsibilities will allow him to harness all his experience and know-how in order to develop the group’s asset and wealth management business.”
 

Natixis Investment Managers
CEOs

