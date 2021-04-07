Natixis IM appoints CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Natixis Investment Managers has appointed Tim Ryan as chief executive and he will be part of the Natixis senior management committee in charge of asset and wealth management.

Commencing from 12 April, 2021, he would succeed Jean Raby.

Ryan started his career in the asset management industry in 1992, working in quantitative research and equity portfolio management in an HSBC subsidiary.

In 2000 Tim joined AXA, where he broadened his experience as head of quantitative asset management before becoming chief investment officer for the insurance business in Japan in 2003 and then for Asia.

In 2008, he was appointed chief executive in charge of various regions, including Japan and Europe and the Middle East, for AllianceBernstein’s US asset management subsidiary.

In 2017, he joined Generali as group chief investment officer for insurance assets and global chief executive of asset and wealth management.

Nicolas Namias, Natixis chief executive and chair of the Natixis Investment Managers board, said Raby would remain with the firm over the coming weeks to ensure an efficient transition.

“As we prepare to launch our new strategic plan for the period to 2024, I am delighted to welcome Tim Ryan to drive forward our robust momentum across our asset and wealth management businesses, develop our multi-affiliate model to serve our clients and enhance our environmental social and governance (ESG) strategy,” Namias said.

“Tim Ryan’s in-depth knowledge of the asset and wealth management businesses, together with his international experience, leadership and business development skills, will be key advantages for Natixis and our Group.”