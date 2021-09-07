MLC AM appoints portfolio manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

MLC Asset Management has appointed New York-based Laura Hotaling as portfolio manager to its private equity team, a hire which it says will strengthen its private equity offering.

Her appointment followed several senior appointments announced earlier this year – Kristian Zimmermann who joined as the co-head of private equity and Rachael Lockyer as portfolio manager within the MLC private equity team.

Hotaling joined MLC with 13 years of investment management experience and would be responsible for researching and executing fund and co-investments in the US and Europe.

She served as chief risk officer of the New York State Teacher’s Retirement System (NYSTRS) – one of the 10 largest public pension funds in the US. She also worked for eight years as a portfolio manager responsible for NYSTRS’ international private equity investments.

MLC also announced two senior associate appointments; Alicia Chen joined from AMERRA Capital Management, where she worked as a private equity associate and Ashini Ganesalingam joined from Aksia, where she conducted due diligence across private equity, private credit and hedge fund commitments.

MLC co-head of private equity, Marek Herchel, said he was “delighted” to have three high-calibre investment professionals join the team.

“They bring a range of high-quality private equity experience, that will enhance our diversity of thought and strengthen our global coverage, investment sourcing and execution capabilities,” Herchel said.