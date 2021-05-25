MLC expands PE team

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

MLC Asset Management has appointed Kristian Zimmermann as co-head of private equity, while Rachael Lockyer has been appointed portfolio manager.

Commencing from June, Zimmermann would work alongside New York-based co-head Marek Herchel.

Herchel would continue to drive the investment agenda globally, while Zimmermann would focus on growing the Australian business and delivering MLC’s private equity capability to a broader range of clients.

Zimmermann had over 20 years of global experience and joined from Temasek in Singapore, where he was a senior director and head of the investment review team.

He previously held senior roles at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Macquarie Bank, Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

Lockyer joined earlier this year as portfolio manager within the MLC Private Equity team and had over 14 years’ experience, previously working at L Catterton and Ironbridge Capital.

Launched in November 2019, MLC Private Equity Co-investment Fund III had recently completed its second close with $147 million in committed capital to date, and the fund had made its three initial investments from this capital.