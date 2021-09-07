IML appoints CEO from Natixis IM

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Investors Mutual (IML) has appointed Damon Hambly as chief executive, allowing founder Anton Tagliaferro to focus on the investment side of the business.

Hambly previously worked at Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) as chief executive for Australia, which was a shareholder in IML. He had also been a director at the firm for the past four years.

The chief executive role was a new position for IML, the firm said, to allow founder Tagliaferro to focus on the investment side of the business in his role as investment director.

A spokesperson for IML said: “Damon has a thorough understanding of IML’s business, having been a director for the past four years, and since January 2020, he’s been an executive in the business working with Anton Tagliaferro and the senior staff.

“As IML’s business grows and the firm develops new investment strategies and products, such as active exchange traded funds and retail investment offerings from Natixis IM affiliates, it’s a natural progression to appoint a dedicated chief executive with responsibility for oversight of all the firm’s business activities.”

Hambly started the role on 1 August and his role at Natixis IM was taken over by Louise Watson, former head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand.