Natixis IM appoints AU and NZ country head

Natixis Investment Managers has appointed Louise Watson as its country head of Australia and New Zealand.

Watson, who had worked at Natixis IM since August 2018, was previously managing director and head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand at the firm. Prior to that, she worked at firms including CQS, Challenger and Aberdeen Asset Management.

Previous chief executive for Australia, Damon Hambly, left the firm in August 2021 and was now chief executive of Investors Mutual.

The firm said she would drive the firm’s strategic goals of delivering offshore alternative and environmental, social and governance (ESG) products to its Australian investors as well as growing its client base. The firm had set a target to have $966 billion in assets under management by 2024.

Watson said: “I’m very pleased to have commenced in my new role as country head for Australia and New Zealand, and look forward to continuing the good work the team and I have done in helping Australian investors achieve their investment goals, including net zero. We’ll continue to deliver high quality strategies to the market from our strong affiliate network”.

Fabrice Chemouny, Natixis IM head of Asia Pacific, said: “With over 20 years’ experience in investment banking and asset management, and over three years at Natixis Investment Managers, Australia and New Zealand, Louise has the deep knowledge and industry experience to continue her work as country head.

“She is ideally placed to lead Natixis IM’s growth in Australia and New Zealand, supporting clients on their investment journey delivering highly active management with a focus on real assets and sustainable solutions.”