Zenith takes Chant West

Research and ratings house, Zenith Investment Partners has completed its acquisition of publicly-listed superannuation research house, Chant West Holdings Limited.

Zenith chief executive, David Wright said that while there had been a recent delay in completion of the transaction, Zenith retained its confidence in the Chant West team.

The transaction will be tantamount to a reverse listing for Zenith.

He said that with extensive expertise across the managed funds, managed accounts, superannuation and pension sectors, the combined business will have an expanded suite of services and tools to better serve the information requirements of Australia’s personal wealth industry.

Wright said the group employed 70 staff across offices in both Sydney and Melbourne, enabling it to be closer to more of its clients which includes a number of Australia’s largest super, pension and advice companies, along with many smaller, boutique providers located across the country.