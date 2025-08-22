Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Betashares launches low-cost EM ETF
 

Betashares launches low-cost EM ETF

ETFs/active-ETFs/BetaShares/emerging-markets/

22 August 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Betashares has launched a complex ETF focused on emerging market equities, helping advisers and investors to diversify beyond domestic and US exposure. 

The ETF, which launched on the ASX on 25 August, provides investors with cost-effective access to 24 emerging markets economies with a management fee of 0.35 per cent per annum. 

Named the Betashares MSCI Emerging Markets Complex ETF (BEMG), it will offer exposure to over 1,200 companies across key sectors such as technology, financials, consumer goods, and resources which can be difficult to access directly.

Related News:

“Often overlooked, emerging markets have been outpacing developed markets over recent decades, with strengthening structural fundamentals, relatively cheap valuations, and strong growth prospects. As a result, emerging markets can complement allocations to developed markets like the US, Europe or Australia for those investors seeking growth and portfolio diversification benefits,” it said.

“As a result, investors and their financial advisers can leverage BEMG to participate in the long-term growth potential of developing markets in a convenient and cost-effective structure.”

View all

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: “BEMG will offer Australian investors and their financial advisers exposure to some of the fastest growing economies in the world, and can help diversify portfolios beyond developed markets like the US and Europe. 

“Despite their growth, emerging markets exposures remain difficult to access directly – BEMG will bridge this gap within a convenient, cost-effective, and familiar ETF structure. To that end, we’re proud to expand our line-up of global equities investment solutions to assist investors and their financial advisers in building more robust portfolios.”

In July, some $2.8 billion went into international equity ETFs, although none of the top 10 largest inflows went into emerging market equity ETFs. Instead, $1.5 billion of the total went into those investing in the developed world and $461 million went into US equities. 

Earlier this month, the ETF provider announced the formation of Betashares Private Capital which is aimed at offering institutional-grade private market solutions to Australian wholesale investors and advisers. 

The formation of the private credit arm comes off the back of increased demand from investors and advisers alike due to its potential to complement diversified portfolios of equities and bonds, while offering compelling risk-adjusted returns.

 

Read more about:
ETFs
active ETFs
BetaShares
emerging markets

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
The fund selection consideration for real assets

Real asset commentators have shared what advisers should be considering when conducting their due diligence on the assets and how they can mitigate illiquidity for retail clients.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Redemption pressures impact GQG flows in H1

GQG Partners has announced net flows were down 28 per cent in the first half of 2025, with redemption pressure particularly hitting Australia.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Pengana LIC seeks restructure with global private credit move

The $374 million Pengana International Equities listed investment company is seeking to restructure and boost shareholder returns with a move into global private credit.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Evidentia completes exec team with operating officer

Evidentia Group has announced the appointment of a chief risk and operating officer, rounding out its executive leadership team after a slew of hires last month.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 week 3 days ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 weeks 3 days ago

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
6 months 3 weeks ago
RBA makes rate decision after shock July hold

After last month’s surprise hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision....

1 week 5 days ago
Industry first as PY supervisor banned by ASIC

A professional year supervisor has been banned for five years after advice provided by his provisional relevant provider was deemed to be inappropriate, the first time th...

3 weeks 4 days ago
WT's Cullen on challenging UK and US advice players

WT Financial’s Keith Cullen is eager for its Hubco initiative to see advice firms under its licence trade at multiples which are catching up to those UK and US financial ...

2 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
74.26 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.60 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
44.46 3 y p.a(%)
4
Pengana High Conviction Equities B
39.12 3 y p.a(%)
5
Pengana High Conviction Equities A
39.05 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA