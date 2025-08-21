Evidentia completes exec team with operating officer

Evidentia Group has announced the appointment of a chief risk and operating officer, rounding out its executive leadership team after a slew of hires last month.

The group was formed by the merger of Evidentia and Lonsec Investment Solutions and Implemented Portfolios. Two of these entities were acquired by GDG in the past year – Lonsec in August 2024 and Evidentia in February 2025.

It has now appointed Jason Komadina to oversee the firm’s operational infrastructure, risk management and regulatory compliance. He previously worked at the firm for the past six months as an integration lead.

Komadina has over 27 years of experience in wealth management, most recently serving as general manager for distribution and investment services at MLC Asset Management. He also held leadership roles at MLC/NAB Wealth and Perpetual with a focus on wealth management.

Chief executive officer Michael Wright – previously the CEO of Lonsec Group – was announced in February 2025, with the broader executive team announced in July which included Darren Beesley as chief investment officer, Hugh Holden as head of private wealth solutions, and Nathan Lim as chief investment strategist.

Commenting on the appointment, Wright said Komadina’s operational and risk expertise, combined with his commercial acumen, will be instrumental in scaling the company.

“This appointment completes a world-class executive team and reflects our commitment to robust foundations as we pursue an ambitious growth agenda,” he said.

Komadina said it was a “privilege” to join the group during an exciting phase for both the business and the broader industry.

“Continuing to build on its strong, scalable operational and risk platform will be essential for our growth trajectory and I’m excited to contribute to a firm and a team that places excellence, integrity and agility at the core of its mission,” he said.

In its Q4 results, Evidentia Group had $29.6 billion in FUM, marking a 49 per cent increase compared to the prior corresponding period as a result of the integration, exceeding the firm’s initial expectations.

Notably, Evidentia and LIS are evenly split in terms of the overall FUM with $14.8 billion each. When compared to the prior corresponding period, Evidentia’s FUM has increased 60 per cent, while LIS was up by 39 per cent.

GDG chief executive Grant Hackett said there is still a strong growth pipeline of potential new mandates and accounts which will position Evidentia as a market leader in the managed account space.

“We are exceptionally pleased with the speed and precision of our business restructure, which has provided clarity of purpose for each team and created an environment designed for success.