Tribeca makes intermediary distribution hire from Australian Ethical

19 December 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
Tribeca Investment Partners has appointed Quyen Dam from Australian Ethical as its new national business development manager (BDM). 

Based in Sydney, she will report to head of distribution Alex Lupis and be responsible for the wholesale channel in Australia. 

This includes maintaining Tribeca’s strong relationships with the firm’s existing wholesale and financial intermediary client base, as well developing new relationships and channels.

Dam spent seven years at fund manager Australian Ethical where she concluded her time as regional manager and previously focused on adviser relationships. Prior to this, she spent seven years at IOOF and had roles at Westpac and BT.

In August, Tribeca centralised its entire distribution capability in-house.

Lupis said: “This newly created role underscores Tribeca’s commitment to the wholesale intermediary channel.

“Quyen brings a breadth of knowledge and experience to the role. She is a senior appointment with over 20 years of financial services experience, and 17 of those years in business development roles. She has a proven track record in business development and managing adviser relationships, and her appointment will significantly increase the depth of our business development capabilities in the wholesale market.”

