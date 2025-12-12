Schroders expands fixed income management team

Schroders has appointed a fixed income fund manager who joins from Macquarie Asset Management.

Chris Walter will join Schroders on 6 January, focusing on credit research and portfolio management and will work closely with head of credit Helen Mason.

He joins from Macquarie Asset Management where he worked as senior credit analyst for almost four years following three years in the same role at AMP Capital.

Schroders said the expansion of the credit team will drive further growth in Schroders’ fixed income strategies with the division having $6.9 billion in funds under management.

This includes its Australian High Yielding Credit, Absolute Return Income, Fixed Income managed funds and two fixed income active ETFs.

Its $837 million Australian High Yielding Credit – Active ETF was launched in February and invests in domestic corporate and financial credit across sectors, issuers, maturity, ratings grade and capital structure dimensions, including subordinated debt. It combines an attractive yield with the capital protection of institutional grade fixed income.

Mason said: “He brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong reputation in the market, which will be invaluable as we build on the strength of our credit team and strategies.”

Kellie Wood, head of fixed income, added: "Chris is a highly respected professional in credit markets, with broad experience and we he will be an asset to our team. His experience will play a critical role in supporting our ambition to grow and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

Last month, the fund manager announced its chief executive and former head of Australian fixed income and multi-asset Simon Doyle will be stepping back at the start of 2026.

Following a recruitment process, the fund manager confirmed UBS Asset Management chief executive Alison Telfer will succeed Doyle in the leadership role. She has worked at UBS since January 2022, and also serves as chair of the fund management committee at the Financial Services Council (FSC).

Telfer said: “I have admired Schroders’ strength in investing and commitment to the Australian investment community over many years. I am thrilled to take the baton from Simon to lead this wonderful business and continue to build upon the exceptional capabilities of the local and global platform.”