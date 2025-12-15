 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Liquidity benefits help drive evergreen AUM to US$1tn
 

Liquidity benefits help drive evergreen AUM to US$1tn

evergreen/liquidity/financial-advice/private-markets/

15 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Evergreen funds are set to experience growth of around 20 per cent a year, set to surpass $1 trillion by 2029.  

Analysis from private market firm Harbourvest, which has US$146 billion ($218 billion) in assets under management, found evergreen funds are a response to rising retail and wholesale demand.  

These types of funds offer greater liquidity and open-ended access to private equity which are more investor-friendly ways to access the asset.  

Related News:

As a result, assets have reached $427 billion in AUM and Harbourvest is projecting conservative forecasts of 20 per cent annual growth.  

This will see it reach US$1 trillion by 2029.  

View all

In its 2026 outlook, Harbourvest said: “Private markets firms are responding to rising demand from an increasingly diverse set of investors with varying needs and objectives by creating innovative products.  

“Some form of periodic liquidity, the structural tax reporting advantages, plus the simplicity of making single investments (as opposed to being required to meet drawdown commitments) are particularly valued by individual investors and smaller institutional investors.”  

Earlier this year, private markets manager Fortitude Investment Partners launched a small-cap private equity evergreen fund while Hamilton Lane launched a global venture capital fund in an evergreen structure.  

Research by Hamilton Lane earlier this year stated evergreen funds are poised to take up at least 20 per cent of total private markets in a decade’s time. To reach that level – and assuming private markets continue to grow at their historic 11 per cent growth rate – evergreen funds would need to grow almost triple that rate, nearly 30 per cent annually.

Meanwhile, Netwealth found where traditional closed-end funds leave advisers navigating blind pool risk, complex performance metrics, and high administrative burden, evergreen funds tend to offer built-in liquidity features, immediate diversified exposure, and easier access and reporting.

In a report exploring how advisers are using evergreen funds, it said there has been a move among advisers toward evergreen funds due to their ability to provide more flexible and accessible investment formats. In fact, advice firm Lipman Burgon told the platform it now uses more evergreen private market offerings than closed.

However, there are still limitations when using evergreen funds as they may have some restrictions on liquidity, particularly in times of stress, while advisers and clients will need to be comfortable with the valuation of funds, as calculated by the manager.

 

Read more about:
evergreen
liquidity
financial advice
private markets

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Vanguard giant leads ETF decline in November

Total monthly ETF inflows declined by 28 per cent from highs in November with Vanguard’s $21bn Australian Shares ETF faring worst in outflows.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Schroders expands fixed income management team

Schroders has appointed a fund manager to its $6.9 billion fixed income team who joins from Macquarie Asset Management.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Evidentia chief investment strategist Lim to retire

Evidentia’s chief investment strategist Nathan Lim has announced his retirement after a 30-year career.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
GQG outflows persist as firm backs AI stance

GQG Partners has marked its fifth consecutive month of outflows as its AI concerns lead to fund underperformance but overall funds under management increased to US$166.1 billion.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 months 1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
4 months ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
4 months 1 week ago
AMP settles advice commission class action

AMP has agreed in principle to settle an advice and insurance class action that commenced in 2020 related to historic commission payment activity. ...

3 days 20 hours ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

3 weeks 3 days ago
ASIC releases November adviser exam results

ASIC has released the results of the latest financial adviser exam, held in November 2025....

1 week 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
211.38 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.90 3 y p.a(%)
3
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.01 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
67.63 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo