Evidentia chief investment strategist Lim to retire

Evidentia’s chief investment strategist Nathan Lim has announced his retirement after a 30-year career.

Lim was appointed as Evidentia’s chief investment strategist in July 2025 leading the Lonsec Investment Solutions’ portfolio management team. He had already worked at Lonsec since August 2023.

His move to Evidentia took place as a result of Lonsec’s acquisition by Generation Development Group (GDG) in February 2025.

Across his career, Lim has also worked at Morgan Stanley, fund manager Australian Ethical and Three Pillars Portfolio Managers, an investment subsidiary of van Eyk Research.

To ensure a smooth handover, he will work closely with Darren Beesley, group chief investment officer at Evidentia, to ensure a seamless handover. Executive director of investment management Troy Swann will focus on the group’s go-forward strategy and governance framework.

There are no changes to the portfolio management team and a senior investment strategist is expected to be appointed in the new year, Evidentia said.

Lim said: “For more than 30 years, I have had the privilege of serving my clients to the very best of my ability. It has been an honour to have so many place their future in my hands, and in the hands of the teams I’ve been fortunate enough to work alongside.

“Thank you to all our clients for your trust, your confidence, and your collaboration. And to the markets—especially volatility—thank you for keeping every day interesting. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to contribute to this dynamic industry and excited about the next chapter of my life. I’m incredibly proud to be leaving behind a larger, newly combined investment team that has never been stronger, where our clients continue to be in excellent hands.”

Mike Wright, chief executive of Evidentia, said: “Nathan has been a real asset to the Lonsec Group, Evidentia Group, our clients and the broader investment community.

“We are committed to build on the group’s strong foundation as the undisputed leader in managed accounts, growing through trusted relationships — so our clients and people can thrive in business and life. With Darren at the helm of our larger combined investment team, we are well-positioned to navigate the future with confidence and clarity, delivering an exceptional experience trusted by advisers, valued by investors, and powered by a culture of excellence.”