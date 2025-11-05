 
  Schroders looks to rival asset manager as CEO Doyle retires
 

Schroders looks to rival asset manager as CEO Doyle retires

5 November 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
Schroders has appointed a new chief executive as Simon Doyle steps down after 22 years with the business.

Doyle was appointed chief executive in June 2023, taking over from Sam Hallinan who had led the business since April 2021. He initially joined the firm in 2003 and led its Australian fixed income and multi-asset capabilities.

In a statement, Schroders said: “Simon feels that it is the right time to step back from a full-time executive role and consider other ways in which to contribute to the industry, as well as spending more time with his family and two grandchildren.”

Following a recruitment process, the fund manager confirmed UBS Asset Management chief executive Alison Telfer will succeed Doyle in the leadership role. She has worked at UBS since January 2022, and also serves as chair of the fund management committee at the Financial Services Council (FSC).

She joined UBS from BlackRock where she spent over eight years in senior leadership roles including chief operating officer and managing director of Australasia.

Telfer will begin the role from February 2026, reporting to group chief financial officer Meagan Burnett in London. Doyle will remain in the role until this time and then step down after a transition period.

Doyle said: “It has been a privilege to lead Schroders Australia as CEO, and previously as head of the multi-asset and fixed income investment teams. The business is in good shape. We are seeing positive flows in all major strategies, and our investment teams are performing well. Alison is an experienced investment leader, the right person to take Schroders forward in Australia, and now is the right time to make this transition. I look forward to watching the business thrive under her leadership”. 

Telfer added: “I have admired Schroders’ strength in investing and commitment to the Australian investment community over many years. I am thrilled to take the baton from Simon to lead this wonderful business and continue to build upon the exceptional capabilities of the local and global platform.” 
 


 

Read more about:
Schroders
ceo
UBS Asset Management

