Vanguard giant leads ETF decline in November

12 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Total monthly ETF inflows declined by 28 per cent in November but overall funds under management are ahead of the annual forecast at $325 billion.

Betashares’ latest monthly report found total flows were $4.3 billion in November, 28 per cent lower than the $5.9 billion reported in October. 

While the sum was smaller than preceding months, with October having seen the highest inflows since the start of the year, it was still the fifth consecutive month that inflows had been above $4 billion. 

The ETF provider said the decline was driven by global sharemarket volatility.

Despite the slower flows, total FUM stands at $324 billion which surpasses the firm’s $320 billion target for 2025. Over the last 12 months, ETFs have grown by $82 billion or 33.8 per cent. 

International equity funds received the highest level of flows at $1.5 billion followed by $1.2 billion into Australian equities and $1 billion into fixed income ETFs. 

Some 11 funds were launched during the month which brings the total to 462 ETFs on the ASX and Cboe exchanges. New launches included Betashares Global Shares ex US ETF, two active ETFs from Quay Global Investors and an active Australian equity ETF from Ten Cap.

iShares S&P 500 saw the most inflows at $257 million followed by Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF which gained $211 million. 

However, Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF – which is Australia’s largest ETF at $21.9 billion– also saw the largest monthly outflows at $139 million. This was followed by Magellan Global (Open Class) (Managed Fund) which lost $129 million.

Despite the losses during November, Vanguard retained its position as having seen the largest inflows year-to-date (YTD) at $14.5 billion which represents 30 per cent of the total industry. Total Vanguard FUM stands at $88 billion, Betashares at $61 billion and iShares at $54.6 billion.

In second place for YTD flows was Betashares with $12 billion while iShares sat in third place behind at $7.2 billion.

Betashares also found the number of Australian ETF investors surpassed 2.7 million in 2025, with another 300,000 indicating they plan to start investing in ETFs in 2026. According to the firm, 411,000 Australians began investing in ETFs this year, the second highest increase since 2020.  

Based on these figures, Betashares’ CEO Alex Vynokur said Australia is on track to reach a record three million ETF investors by 2026. 

“More than ever, Australians are turning to ETFs as a foundation for their financial future, attracted by their convenience, cost-effectiveness, and ability to fit seamlessly into a broad range of portfolio strategies,” Vynokur said.
 

