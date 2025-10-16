iShares flows boost BlackRock AUM to US$13.5tn

Record flows into iShares ETFs helped BlackRock assets under management (AUM) reach US$13.5 trillion in the third quarter.

In the three months to 30 September, the US asset manager said total net inflows during the quarter were US$205 billion ($314 billion), although it noted US$3 billion in outflows from the APAC region compared to US$110 billion in inflows in the US region.

Flows were particularly strong into iShares ETFs at US$153 billion, with AUM in this division now standing at US$5 trillion. Core equity ETFs saw the highest volume of inflows at US$53 billion followed by fixed income ones, which gained US$41 billion.

Since the start of 2025, ETFs have reported US$345 billion in net inflows.

On private markets, where the firm has been active with acquisitions, AUM rose from US$141.4 billion a year ago to US$320.8 billion, including US$31.8 billion in inflows.

During the period, BlackRock completed the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, which added US$165 billion in client assets under management and US$118 billion in fee-paying assets under management.

A new Private Financing Solutions (PFS) business, led by HPS CEO Scott Kapnick, will combine the firm’s private credit, GP and LP solutions, and private and liquid CLO businesses into one integrated platform. The core of this will be a US$190 billion integrated private credit franchise, as well as a platform to deliver public and private income solutions.

Total revenue was US$6.5 billion, up from US$5.4 billion at the end of June, and stands at US$17.2 billion since the start of the year.

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO at BlackRock, said: “BlackRock delivered one of our strongest quarterly flows results, with net inflows of $205 billion, powering 10 per cent organic base fee growth in the third quarter and 8 per cent over the last 12 months.

“BlackRock is always preparing for the future, investing ahead of client needs and in support of deepening capital markets. Technology and data analytics, ETFs, private markets, and digital assets are just a few examples where we invested and built leading positions.

“We’ve brought together the strengths of GIP, HPS, and Preqin, and together we’re already driving landmark fundraising and deal flow, accelerating client engagement, and double-digit organic revenue growth over the last year.”

