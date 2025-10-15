 
Regal Partners FUM passes $20bn

15 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
Regal Partners has passed $20 billion in funds under management (FUM), helped by $723 million in net inflows during the last three months. 

In a quarterly update, the firm said FUM rose from $17.6 billion at the end of June to $20 billion as of 30 September. 

This was driven by $723 million in net client inflows and almost $1.8 billion from positive investment performance across a range of investment strategies, the firm said.

Related News:

Positive investment performance was particularly flagged on the hedge fund and multi-asset strategies. 
FUM in its hedge funds, which were previously known as long/short equities, stand at $9.9 billion and saw the greatest volume of net flows during the period at $316 million, as well as the greatest impact from investment performance at $1.4 billion.

Credit and royalties funds have more than $6 billion in FUM, while real and natural assets, which include the minority stake in Argyle Group acquired by Regal in July 2024, stand at $1.8 billion. 

Its private markets division, known as growth equity, stands at $796 million, which is up from $699 million at the end of June. 

It said net inflows included strong contributions from the PM Capital Global Companies Fund and Regal Tactical Opportunities strategy, as well as material net inflows into the Regal Resources Royalties Fund, Taurus Mining Finance Fund II, Merricks Capital co-investments, and the establishment and seeding of the Ark Capital Partners Hotel Opportunities Fund. 

The Ark fund is being seeded following Regal taking a 50 per cent stake in real estate and advisory platform Ark Capital Partners in June, as it believed a hotel offering would be highly complementary to its existing commercial real estate debt capabilities within Merricks Capital, which it acquired in June 2024, as well as expand its alternatives offering.

During the quarter, Regal also announced chief investment officer Phil King will step down from listed investment company VGI Partners Global Investments (VG1) after the LIC reported a loss of $17.6 million for FY25. VGI Partners is a global equity manager that merged with Regal Funds in 2022, while the portfolio is an active long-short global equity fund.
 

Read more about:
Regal Partners Limited
regal funds management
FUM

AUTHOR

