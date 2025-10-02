Relative Return Insider: Will the RBA cut rates by year-end?
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist, Dr Shane Oliver, discuss this week’s RBA interest rate decision, a potential government shutdown in the US, and a new property scheme aimed at first home buyers.
Key discussion points:
- Whether the RBA will cut rates by the end of the year.
- Increased risk of a US government shutdown.
- A shutdown’s effect on the job market.
- The “desperation” in Australia’s property market.
- Economic impact of a 5 per cent home deposit scheme.
In our new 'Ahead of the Curve' series, in partnership with fund manager MFS Investment Management, Money Management will explore all things fixed income.
