  3. Relative Return Insider: Will the RBA cut rates by year-end?
 

Relative Return Insider: Will the RBA cut rates by year-end?

2 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Editorial
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist, Dr Shane Oliver, discuss this week’s RBA interest rate decision, a potential government shutdown in the US, and a new property scheme aimed at first home buyers.

Key discussion points:

  • Whether the RBA will cut rates by the end of the year.
  • Increased risk of a US government shutdown.
  • A shutdown’s effect on the job market.
  • The “desperation” in Australia’s property market.
  • Economic impact of a 5 per cent home deposit scheme.

Podcast
Relative Return

