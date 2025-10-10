Relative Return Insider: US shutdown, tech bubbles, and crypto surges

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver take a look at the unfolding impacts and potential economic ramifications of the US government shutdown and the surge in gold and bitcoin prices.

Alongside the growing concerns with the stability of the US, the massive valuations for the Magnificent Seven tech stocks is fuelling speculation that it’s becoming a bubble, though Oliver cautions that there are a range of factors that differentiate the current state of play from previous bubbles, such as the dotcom boom.

They also explore: