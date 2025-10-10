 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Relative Return Insider: US shutdown, tech bubbles, and crypto surges
 

Relative Return Insider: US shutdown, tech bubbles, and crypto surges

Podcast/Relative-Return/

10 October 2025
 | By Keith Ford |
Editorial
image
image image
expand image

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver take a look at the unfolding impacts and potential economic ramifications of the US government shutdown and the surge in gold and bitcoin prices.

Alongside the growing concerns with the stability of the US, the massive valuations for the Magnificent Seven tech stocks is fuelling speculation that it’s becoming a bubble, though Oliver cautions that there are a range of factors that differentiate the current state of play from previous bubbles, such as the dotcom boom.

They also explore:

  • The fallout of threats to withhold back pay for workers caught up in the US shutdown.
  • Why there have been record-breaking prices for bitcoin and gold, considering both fundamental drivers and speculative elements.
  • US support for Argentina, European geopolitical tensions, and concerns about long-term US economic policies under the Trump administration.

Read more about:
Podcast
Relative Return

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Editorial
Relative Return Insider: Will the RBA cut rates by year end?

In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist, Dr Shane Oliver, discuss this week’s RBA interest rate decision, a potential government shutdown in the US, and a new property scheme aimed at first home buyers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
Relative Return Insider: What does the latest CPI data mean for rate decision?

In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver discuss the latest Australian CPI data and their impact on future interest rate decisions. If the RBA opts to cut rates again, how will this affect investor and consumer behaviour?

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
Using fixed income to stay 'ahead of the curve'

In our new ‘Ahead of the Curve’ series, in partnership with fund manager MFS Investment Management, Money Management will explore all things fixed income.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
Placing bonds front of mind for advisers

In our new “Ahead of the Curve” series, in partnership with fund manager MFS Investment Management, Money Management will explore all things fixed income.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

1 week 3 days ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

1 day 15 hours ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 weeks 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
67.30 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo