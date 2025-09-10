GSFM welcomes Auscap in latest distribution partnership

GSFM has formed a distribution partnership with Auscap Asset Management to distribute its equities funds in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal will see GSFM distribute Auscap’s High Conviction Australian Equities and its Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund. The former was launched in 2012 when the firm launched, while the second was launched in November 2023.

The High Conviction Fund invests in a portfolio of 30–50 Australian listed equities selected using a quality-first, value-focused investment approach, while the Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund invests in 40–60 securities purchased primarily from the ASX 300.

GSFM CEO Damien McIntyre said: “GSFM’s goal is to partner with high calibre investment managers to deliver differentiated, quality investment strategies to help Australian investors build wealth. Auscap’s Australian equity funds certainly meet our criteria. Auscap is a considered, patient and long-term investor, an approach that has paid off in consistent performance.”

Auscap founder and chief investment officer, Tim Carleton, said working with GSFM on fund distribution will allow Auscap to focus primarily on investment management instead.

“Our vision is to continue to develop a leading funds management business that has a reputation for outperformance, strong risk management, a positive culture and integrity,” Carleton said. “In GSFM we have found an experienced and knowledgeable team with nationwide capabilities across relevant channels, and we look forward to working with Damien McIntyre, Ben Williams and the broader team.”

GSFM partners with a number of asset managers, including global equity manager Munro, fixed income manager Payden & Rygel, private credit firm Tanarra Credit Partners, and emerging market specialist Eastspring Investments.

Last year, the firm appointed Ben Williams as head of retail business. Williams will oversee the retail business and lead the development and execution of GSFM’s retail distribution strategy. He replaced Stephen Fletcher, who moved into a newly created role at Munro. His responsibilities will include research houses, retail asset consultants, investment platforms, private wealth, and independent financial advisers, the firm stated.

He joined GSFM from Warakirri Asset Management, where he was its distribution director for APAC, having joined the firm in 2021 as head of private wealth.

