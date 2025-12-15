Natixis IM makes distribution hire to deepen research relationships

Natixis Investment Managers has hired a distribution director to specifically focus on the firm’s work with research firms and consultants.

Daniel Shelest joins the firm as distribution director - researchers and consultants, reporting to Jason Guthrie, head of wholesale distribution for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, he joins Natixis IM from SG Hiscock and Aberdeen where he worked as a research and consultant manager. While he was in this role for almost three years, he has spent more than five years combined as he previously worked at Aberdeen in consultant relations prior to its activities being taken over by SG Hiscock in 2023.

Aberdeen announced in April 2023 it was moving to a distribution partnership in Australia with SG Hiscock as its wholesale distribution partner, as well as moving management of its Australian equities funds to the company.

He also spent almost three years at Colonial First State (CFS) as a product analyst.

His appointment follows a year of continued momentum for Natixis IM in the wholesale market, with the suite of wholesale funds available now covering specialist equities, fixed income and private equity across affiliates including Loomis Sayles, Mirova, Vaughan Nelson, Flexstone Partners and IML.

Louise Watson, country head for Australia and New Zealand, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Daniel to the team. At Natixis IM, we pride ourselves on understanding our clients' entire portfolios and aligning their needs with our best-in-class solutions from our global network of expert investment managers.

“Daniel’s appointment reflects the firm’s commitment to deepening relationships with researchers and consultants – a segment of growing importance in the Australian wholesale ecosystem. He brings a depth of understanding of this landscape and a genuine commitment to strong partnerships.”

Shelest said: “I’m drawn to Natixis IM’s focus on understanding what clients are trying to achieve in their portfolios and engaging with them in a meaningful, long-term way. Offering access to differentiated capabilities from the firm’s global network of specialist investment managers is an important part of that.”

In September, Natixis affiliate IML launched an active ETF aimed to retirees and income-focused investors. The IML Equity Income – Complex ETF (EQIN) will offer access to steady income by investing in stocks with sustainable and growing dividends and take advantage of stockmarket volatility to enhance this income.