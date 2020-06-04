Consumer demand and behaviour biggest threats to recovery

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Shrinking consumer demand and changing consumer behaviour are the biggest threats to business recovery, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted from 27-30 May with 2,718 responses, by global chief executive leadership community YPO, which sought to gain insights into the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on businesses.

Business leaders were split when it came to easing of restrictions and re-openings with 49% having said it was right, 43% said too slow and 8% believed it was too fast.

If a second wave of COVID-19 hit, 6% said their business would be at risk of not surviving, while 72% said it would pose a moderate-to-large threat.

The majority (64%) said business outlook was more negative compared to March, although 84% felt this way during a survey in April.

Over half of companies said had received some form of government support, while 44% of those that did not said it was not required.

Business leaders in Australia/New Zealand (71%), United States (67%) and Canada (65%) were the most likely to have received government support, while South Asia (5%), Africa (24%) and Latin America (26%) were least likely.

Chief executives expected negative effects until March next year on revenue (49%), headcount (39%) and total fixed investment (39%).