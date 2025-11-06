 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. ASIC’s Longo flags greater enforcement activity for private credit funds
 

ASIC’s Longo flags greater enforcement activity for private credit funds

private-credit/ASIC/Joe-Longo/

6 November 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Private markets funds with “unattractive practices” could find themselves facing enforcement activity with ASIC chair Joe Longo stating he cannot rule it out in the future.

Earlier this week, the regulator released the results of its private credit surveillance which surveyed 28 funds between October 2024-August 2025 on their fund disclosures, marketing, income transparency, governance and valuations.  

REP 280 Private Credit Surveillance surveyed 28 private credit funds between October 2024 to August 2025 including listed, unlisted, retail and wholesale funds. This spanned Australian managers such as Metrics Credit Partners and La Trobe Financial, global firms like KKR and smaller managers such as RELI Capital.

Related News:

With poor practices identified by the regulator, Longo discussed what could happen if those funds failed to improve their operations.

Examples of poor practice observed included:

  • Inconsistent and unclear reporting and terms, masking portfolio risks and challenging investor decisions;
  • Opaque interest margins and fee structures, obscuring the risk and cost to investors;
  • Weak governance and poorly managed conflicts of interest, risking harm to investors and confidence;
  • Poor valuation practices, impacting entry and exit prices, performance and fees;
  • Inadequate practices in key risk areas, indicating poor preparedness for stress scenarios.
View all

Answering a question from The Australian at the National Press Club, Longo said: “In terms of enforcement, I don’t rule out that for some of these entities, perhaps not arising out of this particular surveillance, but I don’t rule it out, but there will be more additional surveillance work done.  

“Some of the activity or practices we’re seeing are rather unattractive and are close to being illegal. So if we’re satisfied of that, you can expect us to take action. Because I really want the sector to get the message that lift your game, or you’re going to be hearing from us more and more.

“The question of illegality and whether the conduct rises to a point where we’re prepared to formally investigate it, and use our formal powers and take a case to the Federal Court or Supreme Court, that’s another matter.

“So we run about 200 investigations a year. So for serious misconduct, you can expect us to be there. Otherwise, you can expect us to have intense surveillance, more stop orders. We have an extensive toolkit, and we’ll use it.”

ASIC has already imposed interim stop orders on four private credit funds from La Trobe Financial, RELI Capital and TruePillars Investment Trust although some have been lifted since.

While some firms are demonstrating poor practice, Longo acknowledged ASIC had noticed firms are already improving in their standards and practices in the course of its surveillance and individual funds will receive letters giving specific feedback on their practice.

“So that in and of itself is in the public interest, that having conducted that surveillance, that was a nice result, because that’s the whole point. We’re trying to lift standards, and we’re trying to encourage people to say, well, this is good practice, this is bad practice.”

 

Read more about:
private credit
ASIC
Joe Longo

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Bell Financial nabs Clime IM CIO

Bell Financial Group has appointed a chief investment officer who joins the firm from Clime Investment Management.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
How high is advisers' private credit usage amid ASIC concerns?

Despite ASIC concerns about private credit funds being accessed via the advised channel, there are questions regarding how high its usage actually is among financial advisers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Challenger appoints group CIO in newly-created role

Challenger has looked to the superannuation industry for its appointment of a group chief investment officer, a newly-created role.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Perpetual confirms talks with US PE player over wealth sale

Perpetual has confirmed it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a US private equity firm to progress discussions regarding the sale of its wealth management division.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 4 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 4 weeks ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

4 weeks ago
Melbourne adviser banned for 8 years over inappropriate advice

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser for eight years over false and misleading statements regarding clients’ superannuation investments....

2 weeks 2 days ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

2 days 19 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
225.31 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
120.73 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.47 3 y p.a(%)
4
Paradice Australian Mid Cap A
69.09 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
61.94 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo