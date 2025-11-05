 
  3. Funds management
  Challenger appoints group CIO in newly-created role
 

Challenger appoints group CIO in newly-created role

5 November 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
Challenger has looked to the superannuation industry for its appointment of a new group chief investment officer. 

From January 2026, former Aware Super CIO Damian Graham will take over as group CIO at Challenger. He previously worked at $205 billion fund Aware since 2016 and also worked at super fund StatePlus, Macquarie Group and J.P. Morgan.

He stepped down from the CIO role at Australia’s third-largest superannuation fund in May 2025.

His new position is a newly-created role for Challenger that will integrate investment teams from Challenger Life and funds management into one team, bringing closer alignment of investment capabilities and operating entities. 

Graham will lead Challenger’s investment teams, bringing together all investment activity under unified leadership. 

Challenger managing director and chief executive, Nick Hamilton said: “I am delighted to welcome Damian to Challenger as our group chief investment officer. Damian has extensive experience and knowledge in leading investment management strategies, particularly in the superannuation and retirement industry in Australia. 

“His skills and investment leadership will be invaluable as we bring together our talented investment teams at Challenger, driving our continued focus on investment excellence and delivering on our purpose to provide customers with financial security for a better retirement.” 

Graham said: “Challenger is a well-known and respected institution in Australia with an important role in helping people have financial confidence in their retirement. “I am excited to join Challenger, a leading provider of retirement income, at such an important time for the market. Being part of the opportunity to support more Australians build better retirements is an exciting challenge that I believe I can bring my experience, passion and energy to help take forward.”

Last month, Challenger announced it has entered a strategic partnership with technology firm Iress to help advisers to better serve their retiring clients. This will see both parties develop a technology solution that will help advisers better serve their clients leading up to retirement.

Designed to improve the accessibility of retirement income products, the solution will be built on Iress’ existing Xplan infrastructure, expanding its capabilities to include an integrated advice journey for lifetime income products.

 

