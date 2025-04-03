 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Winning over the unadvised amid $3.5tn wealth wave

Winning over the unadvised amid $3.5tn wealth wave

fidelity/Fidelity-International/wealth-transfer/intergenerational-wealth/advice-fees/

3 April 2025
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Lower fees and trustworthiness are the top factors enticing unadvised Australians to seek a financial adviser, according to Fidelity International.

The firm’s Next Generation research, surveying over 1,000 Australians aged between 18 and 59 years old, assessed the top considerations driving individuals’ likelihood to engage with an adviser.

Lower fees was cited by 61 per cent of respondents who are not currently advised, alongside trustworthiness at 58 per cent.

Related News:

Some 44 per cent said “understanding my financial goals” would encourage them to see an adviser, while 40 per cent said “recommendations from friends or family”.

Other key drivers for the unadvised include providing more personalised advice (37 per cent), qualifications (37 per cent), easier access such as online consultations (31 per cent), and availability of digital services (20 per cent).

View all

“Gen Z and Gen Y are more likely to engage if there was easier access, e.g. online consultations, compared to Gen X and also if there is access to financial education,” the report wrote.

“Short summaries, educational material and video tutorials are the most likely content to resonate. Podcasts are notably much more popular among Gen Z and Gen Y compared to Gen X.”

On the flip side, Fidelity also underscored the potential concerns with finding a financial planner. Affordability topped the list at 50 per cent, followed by “difficulty finding someone to trust” at 39 per cent, and potential bias at 28 per cent.

Netwealth data recently found the most common reason why clients stopped seeing their adviser was due to the expense or cost. This was followed by clients wanting to manage finances themselves (36 per cent), “learning all I could from that adviser” (29 per cent), and not feeling like their finances were large or complex enough to have an adviser (23 per cent).

Given the well-reported $3.5 trillion set to be transferred between generations over the next two decades, Fidelity International’s Australian head of wholesale sales, Lauren Jackson, recognised the pivotal role that advisers have to play.

“There is a significant opportunity for professional advisers to provide critical guidance on how to handle this financial transition, which often includes legal, tax, and investment challenges,” she said.

“Many next gens require guidance on debt management, investment strategy, alignment with personal values, and managing family dynamics. The financial services industry should be prepared to cater to this growing demand for ‘next gen’ advice.”

Read more about:
fidelity
Fidelity International
wealth transfer
intergenerational wealth
advice fees

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Jones and Taylor share bipartisan support for education reforms

Financial Services Minister, Stephen Jones, has assured the cost and time to enter the financial advice profession will soon be halved, as shadow treasurer Angus Taylor pledges to reach 30,000 advisers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
New entrants spur adviser numbers to 15.6k mark

The positive results of the latest financial adviser exam have helped the advice profession reach 15,600 yet again, according to Wealth Data analysis.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Advice firms up cyber security amid ASIC crackdown

Financial advice firms have told Adviser Ratings they are planning to increase their compliance spend by almost a third, including on enhancements to their cyber security which ASIC has identified as an enforcement priority.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Otivo opens up digital solution to advice practices

The digital advice platform is officially launching into the financial advice sector, offering up its services to practices as a means of engaging with the next generation of clients.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
2 months 1 week ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
2 months 1 week ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
4 months 1 week ago
ASIC slaps infringement notices on 3 AFSLs

The corporate regulator has issued infringement notices to three AFSLs whose financial advisers provided personal advice to a retail client while unregistered....

2 days 5 hours ago
Sydney adviser permanently banned by ASIC

A Sydney financial adviser has been permanently banned from providing any financial services, with the regulator deriding his “lack of integrity, trustworthiness and prof...

4 weeks 1 day ago
ASIC releases first exam pass rate for 2025

ASIC has released the results of its first adviser exam to be held in 2025, with 241 candidates attempting the test....

1 week ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
GAM LSA Private Shares AU I
37.08 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
32.63 3 y p.a(%)
3
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
31.12 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
28.28 3 y p.a(%)
5
Plato Global Alpha A
27.76 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA