 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. What can we learn from 2025’s exam sittings?
 

What can we learn from 2025’s exam sittings?

adviser-exam/ASIC/py/new-entrants/adviser-numbers/

8 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Greater consistency across the adviser exam has helped boost the number of first-time candidates with many opting to sit before undertaking a Professional Year (PY).

Last week saw ASIC release of the latest results from the November sitting of the exam which reported a pass mark of 67.5 per cent.  

While this was largely unchanged from the two previous sittings – which stood at 68 per cent in August and 66 per cent in June – commentator Joel Ronchi from MyIntegrity said this is not necessarily a bad thing.  

Related News:

“This is a good thing,” he told Money Management. “You want consistency in the way the exam is conducted as it provides confidence to those who might want to sit in the future.”

The exam had been redesigned slightly at the start of 2024 to remove the short-answer questions from the exam and increase the number of multiple-choice questions. It also removed the requirement limiting exam participation to new financial advisers who have completed an approved degree and existing providers. 

Sitting 

Pass mark 

November 

67.5% 

August 

68% 

June 

66% 

March 

73% 
View all

Source: ASIC, December 2025

What has changed for the better, however, is the rising number of candidates, particularly those who are sitting the exam for the first time. The November sitting saw a total of 308 candidates sit the exam, the first time it has risen past 300 since mid-2022.  

Across the four sittings, there was an average of 251 candidates per exam. 

Sitting 

Total candidates  

November 

308 

August 

221 

June 

237 

March 

241 

Source: ASIC, December 2025

Some 75 per cent of those (233) sitting in November were first-time candidates and this was actually higher than the total number of candidates overall in the August sitting (221).  

Ronchi said: “This indicates there is an increasing interest in people wanting a career in financial advice.  

“You could argue more people are backing themselves earlier in their careers and sitting the exam so they can improve their chances of being offered a PY position as this decreases the risk for potential employers if the PY candidate has already passed the exam before commencing the PY.

“The exam is one of the first steps for many on their journey towards a career in financial advice.  By undertaking it before their PY, it signals they are serious about a career in financial advice and it helps to derisk the offer of a PY from potential employers.”

Money Management has previously explored the pros and cons of completing the exam before a PY, arguing it is largely dependent on how much previous experience a candidate has within financial services and how easy they found it to secure a position in a competitive process.  

Sitting 

Percentage of first-time candidates  

November 

75% 

August 

73% 

June 

75% 

March 

72% 

Source: ASIC, December 2025

However, he said the greater number of first-time candidates may explain the marginally lower pass mark in 2025 compared to 2024 when it stood at an average of 69.7 per cent across four sittings versus 68.5 per cent this year.

“The results in 2025 reflect the fact that more people are sitting the exam for the first time and, as such, may not have as much practical experience in a work environment as was the case in previous years.”

Looking ahead into next year’s sittings, he forecast the number of candidates will rise further especially if changes under the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes legislation come into force.

These could make it easier for career changers to move into financial advice and reduce the timeline to become a financial adviser from 3-4 years down to two years.

The next ASIC exam will be held on 5 March with the booking period for this exam opening on 23 January 2026 and closing on 13 February 2026. 

Read more about:
adviser exam
ASIC
py
new entrants
adviser numbers

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Sydney advice practice makes trio of acquisitions

Financial advice practice Eureka Whittaker Macnaught is in the process of acquiring three firms to boost its annual revenue to $25 million.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
AMP launches investment series with two fund managers

AMP has partnered with Dimensional Fund Advisors and SouthPeak IM to launch a suite of investment solutions aimed at expanding retail access to traditionally institutional funds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
FAAA's plea to AFSLs over education updates

The Financial Advice Association Australia has appealed to licensees to urgently update their FAR records as hundreds of advisers are set to depart by the end of the year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Robo-advice gaining traction among young investors

Demand for robo-advice tools is rising, a report has shown, but this is occurring simultaneously with rising demand for professional face-to-face advice.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 months ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
4 months ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

2 weeks 4 days ago
ASIC releases November adviser exam results

ASIC has released the results of the latest financial adviser exam, held in November 2025....

3 days 19 hours ago
ASIC’s ‘final warning’ shows 15% of advice industry at risk

Ahead of the 1 January 2026 education deadline for advisers, ASIC has issued its ‘final warning’ to the industry, reporting that more than 2,300 relevant providers could ...

1 week ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
220.82 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.90 3 y p.a(%)
3
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.01 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
67.63 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo