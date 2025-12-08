 
Sydney advice practice makes trio of acquisitions

8 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
Financial advice practice Eureka Whittaker Macnaught is in the process of acquiring three firms to boost annual revenue to $25 million.

The Sydney-headquartered firm, which also has multiple offices across regional New South Wales and Queensland, is set to acquire three firms following two acquisitions earlier this year.  

Once complete, these additions will bring the firm’s annual revenue to $25 million and a team of 90 staff.

The three firms are: MSI Taylor Wealth Management in Queensland, Financial Design in Queensland and Your Wealthy Life in Queensland and South Australia.  

These follow the acquisition of MTP Financial and Wealthmed earlier this year, both of which are based in Queensland.

Greg Cook, chief executive of Eureka Whittaker Macnaught, said: “Scale is increasingly important in financial advice not only to achieve operational and cost benefits but to increase our ability to meet the growing public demand for professional advice.

“We are pursuing a super firm strategy and on this journey we’ve been able to expand our client value proposition, provide career development opportunities for team members, and free up advisers to spend more time in front of clients.”

As well as advice acquisitions, it has also brough professional services such as accounting, mortgage broking and aged care advice in-house in order to provide a broader range of client services.  

As part of AZ NGA’s ‘super sized’ advice firm strategy, Eureka has also enacted two mergers with other AZ NGA firms. These were Brisbane-based Blue Harbour Financial Planning last April and Sydney-based Foster Raffan iPlan in March 2025.  

These mergers delivered scale and efficiency benefits, career opportunities for employees and a strengthened value proposition for clients.

By shifting capital supply to its firms, AZ NGA’s ‘super sized’ strategy gives its partner firms more access to capital and debt solutions to do M&A and allows them to multiply in size.  

This is the Sydney M&A deal by AZ NGA this month as at the start of December, AZ NGA entered a strategic partnership with Sydney Financial Planning to support the firm’s succession plans and future growth.

Founded in 1988 by Bill Bracey, Sydney Financial Planning is based in the city’s eastern suburbs with a second office in Wollongong, operating as Illawarra Financial Planning. The firm has 18 employees, including five financial advisers, and more than $600 million in assets under advice.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett suggested that part of the firm’s appeal was its strong professional year (PY) and new talent structures that support new entrants to the profession.

“Sydney Financial Planning has a structured development plan and adviser pairing model, which is designed to enhance the experience of PY advisers and up-and-coming client services employees.” 

Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

2 weeks 4 days ago
ASIC releases November adviser exam results

ASIC has released the results of the latest financial adviser exam, held in November 2025....

3 days 19 hours ago
ASIC’s ‘final warning’ shows 15% of advice industry at risk

Ahead of the 1 January 2026 education deadline for advisers, ASIC has issued its ‘final warning’ to the industry, reporting that more than 2,300 relevant providers could ...

1 week ago

