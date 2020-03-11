Unrestrained regulation and costs are driving advisers out of business

Unrestrained cost increases will force the closure of financial planning businesses, reduce employment in the sector and set back the development of the financial planning professional.
That is the bottom line assessment of the Financial Planning Association (FPA) contained in a supplementary submission to the Government’s Retirement Income Review with the planning organisation arguing that the Government must investigate recent increases to regulatory costs and carefully consider its reform agenda.
The submission said that financial planning in Australia was going through an unprecedented period of change and that the totality of these changes was affecting the long-term viability of the financial planning profession.
“Addressing misconduct and creating industry-wide ethical and educational standards is a necessary part of professionalisation and we support the regulators’ work to achieve this. The Financial Services Royal Commission revealed practices which are inconsistent with a modern profession and must change to restore trust in Australia’s financial services sector,” it said.
“However, new standards are applying on top of an already complex regulatory framework that has evolved over several decades. While the FPA supports the introduction of many of these reforms, the rapid increases to the cost to practitioners of additional regulation are a serious risk for small and medium-sized financial planning businesses.
“Major financial institutions, including Australia’s big banks, are leaving the financial advice business or reducing their presence. Many practitioners are sole traders or work in small and medium-sized practices and their ability to absorb additional regulatory costs is extremely limited. Escalating regulatory costs will result in financial advice becoming more unaffordable and unavailable for many Australians.”
The FPA has recommended that the Government establish the scale of the challenge facing Australians in affording personal financial advice, particularly due to escalating regulatory costs.
“The FPA recommends that the Government, through ASIC, monitors the increasing cost to practice as a financial planner, including through government fees and charges, cost-recovery levies and increases to professional indemnity insurance premiums, and the impact this is having on the affordability of financial advice,” it said.
Comments
Whist I expect there will be some strong opinions on this article today, and a lot of anti FPA sentiment, the fact is that the days of the small FP business (1 or 2 Advisers) is over, Just like the suburban Milk Bar or Hardware store, the small business operation is not really viable any more and that's been coming for a quite while.
Staff wages, Commercial Office rent and PI are still the largest percentage cost of your operation and the extra costs of regulation are just on top. Super advice is complex and its very hard to do well on your own, If you want to survive, consolidate with another business or share Office space & expertise with other Advisers at a minimum to survive.
I agree. And try passing on cost increases to clients now when we have market meltdown. With many advice businesses pegged to a % of assets fee structure, it is going to get worse and businesses will fold.
Small businesses are closing down due to overregulation. You mention rents - landlords have to charge increased rents to cover insurances, levies; land tax, OH&S inspections etc; i.e. costs imposed buy government at all levels. Wages are subject to payroll tax, SG levies i.e. government imposed regulation. And then you have PI as well - the PI insurers are running scared because of, you wait for it, government initiated interference and regulation. You just wait until the Royal Commission draft regs are implemented, as well as the DDO stuff that's coming through as well. Let's not forget about the costs to comply with the FASEA stuff either. $600 to sit the exam; $2,000+ to sit a grad dip subject or bridging course, with some advisers having to do 8 subjects ($16K). I'm not suggesting that some of this is not needed, but it's all in the timing, and it really is like getting hit with floods, bushfires and coronavirus at the same time - wait that has happened.... That's Australia's elected 'representatives' for you.
The whole profession is paying the price for the mistakes or greed of a few. Where are our supporters in Government. Write to your local MP !
While the Fed Govt is on a cash spendathon to boost employment, they are being undermined by their own Treasury Department. Right now, draft Treasury legislation, if passed, will create massive unemployment in the finance sector, throwing thousands of families on the job scrap heap, by burying them in ridiculous levels of red tape they cannot meet (in order to get paid). Makes you wonder what parallel universe this Govt is living on.
The Government has announced it will support small business to help them through this period of uncertainty with the Coronavirus. I presume this won't change their view about implementing all the RC reforms without considering the impact? I guess they mean small businesses that are not financial advisers.
Then we have platforms like Colonial First State ceasing grandfathering several months before they are legislated to do so. To me, this is a calculated move to try to destroy advice businesses at a time when they have so much change on their agendas, so much compliance to deal with, so they don't have the time to do the client work required to retain revenue. And is it possible to retain these clients profitably when the cost of producing an SOA is now around $5,000? Then there is the ever-increasing cost of providing ongoing service.
Shame on them, shame.
As the FPA says, much of the new regulation has been overlaid on top of existing regulation. What is absolutely essential now is to get rid of prior regulation that has been duplicated or subsumed by newer regulation.
Step 1 should be the removal of TPB from financial adviser regulation. They provide no additional value whatsoever in the current environment. They just add cost and complexity.
@ Maslow,
I'm not sure where you've been for the past 12-18 months but it seems to me, being part of a large dealer group like AMP, Commonwealth Financial Planning or any other major Licensee owned and operated by a bank, fund manager or other major institution is why we had a Royal Commission into the Financial Services sector in the first place.
I think it's a bit rich of the FPA to start worrying about the costs associated with running a small financial planning practice when you find that they having been nailing CFP's with an annual $200 advertising levy that delivers absolutely no benefit to anyone but the FPA.
And now through inaction by this industry organisation, the CFP designation which was once touted by the FPA has the highest recognition of professionalism is no longer given any recognition by FASEA.
That's just one of the many problems associated with the exodus of advisers from the industry and it will continue for obvious reasons.
Hello ASIC, Govt and anyone else who cares to listen.. I just heard on the TV that there will be a $20b stimulus package for the economy. That means that they are forecasting stress from the corona virus pandemic.
Now I am a very simple person, but wouldn't you think deferring the relentless reforms for say, the next 12 months might actually make sense. Yes, go ahead and reform but just be aware of the impact to an industry that is completely under siege and being systematically destroyed by bureaucrats who really do not under the industry. Nothing to gain when the economy is stalling and going backwards!!!! Just a thought.
The FPA should be assessing is the financial return from providing advice worth the financial risk to the advisers family assets. With the raft of new prescriptive legislation and over regulation and then add FASEA being a law maker it is own right with an ambiguous code of conduct; is the financial risk to you and your family's asset worth providing advice to retail clients. After all we are human and mistakes are made in all professions however our comes at an unacceptable costs both financially and professionally.
This argument should also be added to the rising cost of advice.
Well that's the funny thing - any adviser worth his salt will have no personal assets at risk - so all the over regulation is in large part mitigated by people with asset protection strategies!
It's a bit rich for the FPA to talk up the cost of regulation when they expect me to renew my membership with them for $1200 a year and pay the CEO $300,000 plus!
Add new comment