Two Adelaide-based firms join Count Financial

Adelaide-based firms, Adelaide Private Wealth and DMCA Advisory, are the latest to join the CountPlus-owned network, which has added 25 new firms in 2021.

Hamish Zerbe, Adelaide Private Wealth director and financial adviser, said the search for a new licensee was long and rigorous to ensure the right outcomes for their clients.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Count Financial after an extensive 12-month review of licensee options available within the Australian market,” Zerbe said.

“When we set about looking for a new licensee, the most important factor was to find the right cultural fit and a shared ‘client first’ philosophy.

“We are confident that the team at Count Financial will assist us to offer exceptional service and quality advice outcomes to our clients.”

Tania Tonkin, DMCA Advisory director and strategic financial adviser, said their decision to join Count Financial was largely due to the licensee’s innovative approach to advice delivery.

“We chose Count Financial due to their strong focus on innovation and technology to achieve better client experiences as well as the fact that they operate a clean model which is not aligned to any financial institutions,” Tonkin said.

“They were able to show us how their tech solutions improve the advice delivery process, which will enable us to operate more efficiently as a result.”

Andrew Kennedy, Count Financial chief advice officer, said both were high quality firms with reputations for being client focused.

“At our recent Annual Conference in Sydney, we saw the power of Count Financial’s renowned sense of community, and these firms will be a great cultural fit with our broader network as we conduct more events throughout the year,” Kennedy said.